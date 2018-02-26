

(Andrew Richardson-USA TODAY Sports )

C.B. Dollaway Scouting Report

Vitals

6’2″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)

76″ reach, Orthodox

Aug 10, 1983

Record

16-8 (UFC: 10-8)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

NCAA All-American wrestler

Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– very good wrestler

– knockout power in his hands

– good submission skills

– experienced – in the UFC since 2008

– mentally tough – wrestler mentality

– striking skills evolving

– lands a lot of takedowns

– also fairly accurate with his takedowns

– strong takedown defense

– normally outstrikes his opponent every fight

– active with ground and pound

Weaknesses

– on the wrong side of 30

– can be finished (multiple KOs & submission losses)

– has never beat an elite opponent

– questionable cardio

– while he outstrikes his opponent normally, doesn’t land a high volume of strikes

– has ongoing bad injury



Synopsis

C.B. Dollaway’s career was on the upswing, but he’s taken a step back once again when his level of opponent increased.