(Andrew Richardson-USA TODAY Sports )
C.B. Dollaway Scouting Report
Vitals
6’2″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)
76″ reach, Orthodox
Aug 10, 1983
Record
16-8 (UFC: 10-8)
Current Streak
1 straight win
Training
NCAA All-American wrestler
Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
None
Strengths
– very good wrestler
– knockout power in his hands
– good submission skills
– experienced – in the UFC since 2008
– mentally tough – wrestler mentality
– striking skills evolving
– lands a lot of takedowns
– also fairly accurate with his takedowns
– strong takedown defense
– normally outstrikes his opponent every fight
– active with ground and pound
Weaknesses
– on the wrong side of 30
– can be finished (multiple KOs & submission losses)
– has never beat an elite opponent
– questionable cardio
– while he outstrikes his opponent normally, doesn’t land a high volume of strikes
– has ongoing bad injury
Synopsis
C.B. Dollaway’s career was on the upswing, but he’s taken a step back once again when his level of opponent increased.