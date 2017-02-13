(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
Carla Esparza Scouting Report
Vitals
5’1″ 115 lbs (Women’s Strawweight)
64″ reach, Orthodox
October 10, 1987
Record
11-3 (UFC: 2-1)
Current Streak
1 straight win
Training
Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Two-time NAIA All-American in wrestling
Medalist in international jiu-jitu competition
Championships Held
Invicta FC Strawweight Champion: 2013 (no title defenses)
UFC Strawweight Champion: 2014-2015 (no successful title defenses)
Strengths
– in her prime
– above average reach
– finishes fights
– strong MMA wrestler
– equally capable of submitting an opponent or knocking them out
– very experienced
– has already faced (and beaten) top competition
– very good in scrambles
– physically strong
– throws punches with bad intentions
– relentlessly attacks
– strong ground and pound
– has championship experience
Weaknesses
– short for her weight class
– can be submitted
– has been taken down & dominated on the mat
– can get too complacent and only counter strike
– can be totally outclassed in the striking department
Synopsis
