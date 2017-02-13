Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
Carla Esparza Scouting Report
Posted by on February 13, 2017

carla esparza Scouting Report

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

 

Carla Esparza Scouting Report

Vitals

5’1″ 115 lbs (Women’s Strawweight)
64″ reach, Orthodox
October 10, 1987

Record

11-3 (UFC: 2-1)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Two-time NAIA All-American in wrestling
Medalist in international jiu-jitu competition

Championships Held

Invicta FC Strawweight Champion: 2013 (no title defenses)
UFC Strawweight Champion: 2014-2015 (no successful title defenses)

 

Strengths

– in her prime
– above average reach
– finishes fights
– strong MMA wrestler
– equally capable of submitting an opponent or knocking them out
– very experienced
– has already faced (and beaten) top competition
– very good in scrambles
– physically strong
– throws punches with bad intentions
– relentlessly attacks
– strong ground and pound
– has championship experience

 

Weaknesses

– short for her weight class
– can be submitted
– has been taken down & dominated on the mat
– can get too complacent and only counter strike
– can be totally outclassed in the striking department

 

Synopsis

That was a quick title reign for Cookie Monster.

 

Comments