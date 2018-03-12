Quantcast
Fabricio Werdum Scouting Report
March 12, 2018

 

Fabricio Werdum Scouting Report

Vitals

6’4″ 249 lbs (Heavyweight)
77″ reach, Orthodox
July 30, 1977

Record

23-7-1 (UFC: 11-4)

Current Streak

2 straight wins

Training

Second degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Black belt in Judo
Black belt in Muay Thai
Numerous submission grappling & jiu-jitsu championships

Championships Held

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2014-15 (no title defenses)
UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2015-2016 (no successful title defenses)

 

Strengths

– very experienced
– extremely high level grappler/submission artist
– very dangerous guard
– much improved striker
– very hard to finish – only KO’d twice in career; never submitted
– finishes fights
– career seems to be on the upswing
– great at passing guard
– extremely accurate striker
– diverse striker – mixes punches with kicks well
– seems to be like a fine wine – better with age

 

Weaknesses

– inconsistent – has already been cut by the UFC once
– very old for a fighter – not many over 40 competitors in sport
– very poor takedown defense & accuracy
– can rely on his ground game too much & refuse to engage on his feet (see second Alistair Overeem fight)
– doesn’t land a very high volume of strikes
– mediocre striking defense
– can become complacent in fights and coast

 

Synopsis

One of the greatest heavyweight jiu-jitsu practitioners in MMA history, it’s Fabricio Werdum’s ever-improving striking skills that got him to the top of the UFC heavyweight ranks.

 

 