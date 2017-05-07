Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
Frankie Edgar Scouting Report
Posted by on May 7, 2017

frankie edgar scouting report

Frankie Edgar Scouting Report

Vitals

5’6″ 145 lbs (Featherweight)
68″ reach, Orthodox
October 16, 1981

Record

21-5-1 (UFC: 15-5-1)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

NCAA D1 Wrestling All-American
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

Championships Held

Reality Fighting Lightweight Champion: (no title defenses)
UFC Lightweight Champion: 2010-2012 (three successful title defenses)

 

Strengths

– biggest heart in the sport
– incredibly tough
– great footwork
– extremely quick/fast – always moving
– superb wrestler
– off the charts cardio
– a takedown machine – can take down any opponent
– one of the best in UFC history at avoiding strikes
– lands a ton of strikes
– great at passing guard
– very strong ground and pound
– incredible chin
– impossible to finish – never has been knocked out or submitted
– very well coached
– relentlessly pushes the pace
– has fought at lightweight in the past
– knockout power in his hands
– as experienced as they come

 

Weaknesses

– doesn’t finish fights
– not a huge amount of knockout power (don’t tell that to Gray Maynard, though)
– horrible strike accuracy
– poor takedown success rate
– mediocre takedown defense
– can get overpowered by larger opponents
– despite taking fights to the ground often (& being trained by a Gracie), doesn’t look for many submissions
– on the wrong side of 30
– has taken a lot of damage over his career

 

Synopsis

Frankie Edgar was one of the best lightweights of all-time, and he’s proven to be quite dangerous at featherweight, too.

 

 