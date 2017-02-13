Quantcast
Johny Hendricks Scouting Report
Posted by on February 13, 2017

 

(Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)

 

Vitals

5’9″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)
69″ reach, Southpaw
Sept 12, 1983

Record

17-6 (UFC: 12-6)

Current Streak

3 straight losses

Training

Two-time NCAA National Champion wrestler
Four-time NCAA All-American wrestler
Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

UFC Welterweight Champion: 2014  (no successful title defenses)

 

Strengths

– world class wrestler
– knockout power – heavy hands (heaviest left hand in the sport?)
– has never been knocked out or submitted
– big for a welterweight – cuts down from 210 pounds
– very strong/powerful
– good clinch striker
– very accurate striker
– a takedown machine – relentless
– great cardio
– extremely quick at closing distance

 

Weaknesses

– very short for a middleweight
– average reach
– poor striking defense – takes a lot of hits
– surprisingly not very successful with his takedown attempts
– mediocre takedown defense also
– still fairly raw – relies on heavy hands & wrestling
– doesn’t look for submissions
– has had serious weight cut issues
– in a slump

 

Synopsis

Is the Bigg Rigg on the downslope of his career?

 

 

