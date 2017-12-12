Quantcast
Robbie Lawler Scouting Report
Posted by on December 12, 2017

Robbie Lawler Scouting Report

Vitals

5’11” 170 lbs (Welterweight)
74″ reach, Southpaw
Mar 20, 1982

Record

28-11 (1 NC) (UFC: 13-5)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

Black belt in Karate
Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

Superbrawl Middleweight Champion: 2005 (no title defenses)
Icon Sport Middleweight Champion: 2006 (no successful title defenses), 2007 (no title defenses)
EliteXC Middleweight Champion: 2007-2008 (two successful title defenses)
UFC Welterweight Champion: 2014-16 (two successful title defenses)


Strengths

– elite striker
– heavy hands, knees, feet
– explosive striker
– versatile with his striking – mixes in kicks, knees, flying moves, etc.
– extremely experienced
– above average reach for his height
– used to fight at middleweight so big for a 170-pounder
– lots of championship fight experience
– finishes fights
– elite takedown accuracy
– good striking defense
– great chin – only been KO’d once
– is getting better & better with age
– smart fighter
– ruthless

 

Weaknesses

– on the wrong side of 30
– has been in the game since 2001 – lots of wear and tear
– susceptible to submissions
– inaccurate striker
– gets into brawls
– gets hit almost as much as he hits his opponent
– no submission game

 

Synopsis

One of the most ‘ruthless’ strikers in the game today, Robbie Lawler is enjoying a late-career resurgence and improbably had a long run as the UFC’s welterweight king.

 

 

 