Robbie Lawler Scouting Report

Vitals

5’11” 170 lbs (Welterweight)

74″ reach, Southpaw

Mar 20, 1982

Record

28-11 (1 NC) (UFC: 13-5)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

Black belt in Karate

Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

Superbrawl Middleweight Champion: 2005 (no title defenses)

Icon Sport Middleweight Champion: 2006 (no successful title defenses), 2007 (no title defenses)

EliteXC Middleweight Champion: 2007-2008 (two successful title defenses)

UFC Welterweight Champion: 2014-16 (two successful title defenses)



Strengths

– elite striker

– heavy hands, knees, feet

– explosive striker

– versatile with his striking – mixes in kicks, knees, flying moves, etc.

– extremely experienced

– above average reach for his height

– used to fight at middleweight so big for a 170-pounder

– lots of championship fight experience

– finishes fights

– elite takedown accuracy

– good striking defense

– great chin – only been KO’d once

– is getting better & better with age

– smart fighter

– ruthless

Weaknesses

– on the wrong side of 30

– has been in the game since 2001 – lots of wear and tear

– susceptible to submissions

– inaccurate striker

– gets into brawls

– gets hit almost as much as he hits his opponent

– no submission game

Synopsis

One of the most ‘ruthless’ strikers in the game today, Robbie Lawler is enjoying a late-career resurgence and improbably had a long run as the UFC’s welterweight king.