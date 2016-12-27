Quantcast
Ronda Rousey Career Earnings

 

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings, Reebok sponsorship came in to effect at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

 

Strikeforce Challengers: Gurgel vs. Duarte – Aug 12/11 – W (D’Alelio) – $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce Challengers: Britt vs Sayers – Nov 18/11 – W (Budd) – $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Tate vs Rousey – Mar 3/12 – W (Tate) – $32,000 ($15,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Rousey vs Kaufman – Aug 18/12 – W (Kaufman) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

UFC 157 – Feb 23/13 – W (Carmouche) – $90,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus)

UFC 168 – Dec 28/13 – W (Tate) – $250,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $75,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 170 – Feb 22/14 – W (McMann) – $160,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 175 –  Jul 5/14 – W (Davis) – $170,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 184 – Feb 28/15 – W (Zingano) – $180,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 190 – Aug 1/15 – W (Correia) – $230,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 193 – Nov 14/15 – L (Holm) – $165,000 ($75,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

 

 

Ronda Rousey Career Earnings: $1,333,000

 

