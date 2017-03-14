The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Pound for Pound Rankings.

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Pound for Pound Rankings

1) (Last ranking – 1) Demetrious Johnson – #1 ranked flyweight – UFC – 39 (out of 40) points



Record: 25-2-1

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Cruz)

Next Fight: vs Wilson Reis – UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15th

Mighty Mouse’s reign at the top of the flyweight class looks like it will last for as long as he wants it to.

2) (tied) (2) Conor McGregor – #1 ranked lightweight – UFC – 26 points

Record: 21-3

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Aldo)

Next Fight: TBA

He keeps walking the talk.

2) (tied) (3) Daniel Cormier – #1 ranked light heavyweight – UFC – 26 points

Record: 18-1

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Silva)

Next Fight: vs Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson – UFC 210 – Apr 8th

Will DC ever get a chance to avenge his only career loss?

Record: 26-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-McGregor)

Next Fight: TBA

Speaking of avenging losses, will Aldo ever get another crack at Conor McGregor?

5) (5) Stipe Miocic – #1 ranked heavyweight – UFC – 19 points

Record: 16-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Junior dos Santos – UFC 211 – May 13th

One title defense under his belt.

6) (6) Cody Garbrandt – #1 ranked bantamweight – UFC – 17 points

Record: 11-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Cruz)

Next Fight: vs T.J. Dillashaw – TBA

No Love is the real deal.

7) (8) Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino – Invicta FC World Featherweight Champion – 15 points

Record: 17-1, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Cleared of her drug test issue, Cyborg should be back in the cage soon