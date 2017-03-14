Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
The Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 13, 2017
Posted by on March 13, 2017

pound for pound rankings

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: Pound for Pound Rankings. 

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

 

*CLICK ON FIGHTER’S NAME FOR EXTENSIVE SCOUTING REPORT*

 

Pound for Pound Rankings

 

1) (Last ranking – 1Demetrious Johnson – #1 ranked flyweight – UFC – 39 (out of 40) points

Demetrious Johnson
            Record: 25-2-1
            Last Five Fights: 5-0
            Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Cruz)
            Next Fight: vs Wilson Reis – UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15th

Mighty Mouse’s reign at the top of the flyweight class looks like it will last for as long as he wants it to.

 

2) (tied) (2) Conor McGregor – #1 ranked lightweight – UFC – 26 points
                      Record: 21-3
                      Last Five Fights: 4-1
                      Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Aldo)
                      Next Fight: TBA

He keeps walking the talk.

 

2) (tied) (3) Daniel Cormier – #1 ranked light heavyweight – UFC – 26 points
                      Record: 18-1
                      Last Five Fights: 4-1
                      Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Silva)
                      Next Fight: vs Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson – UFC 210 – Apr 8th

Will DC ever get a chance to avenge his only career loss?

 

4) (4) Jose Aldo – #1 ranked featherweight – UFC – 23 points

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 9: Jose Aldo knees Frankie Edgar during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Jose Aldo knees Frankie Edgar during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

            Record: 26-2
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-McGregor)
            Next Fight: TBA

Speaking of avenging losses, will Aldo ever get another crack at Conor McGregor?

                     

5) (5) Stipe Miocic#1 ranked heavyweight – UFC – 19 points
            Record: 16-2
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: vs Junior dos Santos – UFC 211 – May 13th

One title defense under his belt.

 

6) (6) Cody Garbrandt – #1 ranked bantamweight – UFC – 17 points
            Record: 11-0
            Last Five Fights: 5-0
            Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Cruz)
            Next Fight: vs T.J. Dillashaw – TBA

No Love is the real deal.

 

7) (8) Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino – Invicta FC World Featherweight Champion – 15 points
             Record: 17-1, 1 NC
             Last Five Fights: 5-0
             Record vs Top 10: 0-0
             Next Fight: TBA

Cleared of her drug test issue, Cyborg should be back in the cage soon

 

8) (7) Michael Bisping #1 ranked middleweight – UFC – 14 points
             Record: 30-7
             Last Five Fights: 5-0
             Record vs Top 10: 0-0
             Next Fight: vs Georges St-Pierre – TBA

Michael Bisping – UFC champion.  Insane.

 

9) (NR) Tyron Woodley #1 ranked welterweight – UFC – 10 points
              Record: 17-3-1
              Last Five Fights: 4-0-1
              Record vs Top 10: 0-0
              Next Fight: TBA

Two title defenses in the books for T-Wood.
 
 

10) (tied) (10) Joanna Jedrzejczyk – #1 ranked women’s strawweight – UFC – 6 points
                          Record: 13-0
                          Last Five Fights: 5-0
                          Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                          Next Fight: vs Jessica Andrade – UFC 211 – May 13th

Joanna Champion is a superstar in the making.

 

10) (tied) (NR) Dominick Cruz #2 ranked bantamweight – UFC – 6 points
                             Record: 22-2
                             Last Five Fights: 4-1
                             Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Garbrandt)
                             Next Fight: TBA

 

The champ no more, but still a P4P great.

 
 

10) (tied) (NR) Khabib Nurmagomedov #3 ranked lightweight – UFC – 6 points
                             Record: 24-0
                             Last Five Fights: 5-0
                             Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                             Next Fight: TBA

 

The only opponent to defeat Khabib is his own body.

 

Dropped off: (9) Anderson Silva, (10) Max Holloway

Bubbling under: Anderson SilvaMax Holloway, Yoel Romero, Amanda Nunes, Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson

 

Rankings:

Check back on Friday for our Non-UFC Fighter rankings

 