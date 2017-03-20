The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Heavyweight Rankings.

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, and Ricky Leone.



*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

The Heavyweight Rankings

1) (Last ranking – 1) Stipe Miocic – UFC Heavyweight Champion – 40 points (out of 40)

Record: 16-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 3-1 (W-Overeem, W-Werdum, W-Hunt, L-dos Santos)

Next Fight: vs #5 Junior dos Santos – UFC 211 – May 13th

One title defense under his belt. How many more to go?

2) (2) Fabricio Werdum – UFC – 35 points

Record: 21-6-1

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 3-3 (L-Miocic, W-Velasquez, W-Hunt, L-Overeem, L-dos Santos, W-Overeem)

Next Fight: TBA

Back on the winning track.

3) (3) Cain Velasquez – UFC – 32 points

Record: 14-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (L-Velasquez, W-dos Santos, W-dos Santos, L-dos Santos, W-Rothwell)

Next Fight: TBA

Cain is looking like a killer again (if he could just stay healthy).

4) (4) Alistair Overeem – UFC – 29 points

Record: 42-15 (1 NC)

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 5-3 (W-Hunt, L-Miocic, W-dos Santos, L-Rothwell, W-Lesnar, W-Werdum, W-Hunt, L-Werdum)

Next Fight: TBA

The Reem showed against Mark Hunt that he still has lots of fight left in him.

5) (5) Junior dos Santos – UFC – 24 points

Record: 18-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 5-3 (W-Rothwell, L-Overeem, W-Miocic, W-Hunt, L-Velasquez, L-Velasquez, W-Velasquez, W-Werdum)

Next Fight: vs #1 Stipe Miocic – UFC 211 – May 13th

Crack number two at regaining his belt is coming up next for JDS.

6) (6) Ben Rothwell – UFC – 16 points

Record: 36-10

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 2-3 (L-dos Santos, W-Barnett, W-Overeem, L-Hunt, L-Velasquez)

Next Fight: TBA

Big Ben’s return might be put on ice due to a potential USADA violation.

7) (7) Josh Barnett – UFC – 13 points

Record: 35-8

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Rothwell, W-Hunt)

Next Fight: TBA

Speaking of potential USADA violations, Barnett could be in some trouble himself.

8) (8) Francis Ngannou – UFC – 10 points

Record: 10-1

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

The Predator is a scary presence in the cage.

9) (NR) Derrick Lewis – UFC – 8 points

Record: 18-4-1

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs #10 Mark Hunt – UFC Fight Night 110 – Jun 11th (rumored)

Six straight wins has The Black Beast into our top 10.

10) (tied) (NR) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN – 6 points

Record: 19-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

A 19-0 record as a heavyweight is very impressive.

10) (tied) (8) Mark Hunt – UFC – 6 points

Record: 12-11-1, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 2-2, 1 NC

Record vs Top 10: 1-6 (L-Overeem, L-Miocic, L-Werdum, L-dos Santos, W-Rothwell, L-Overeem, L-Barnett)

Next Fight: vs #9 Derrick Lewis – UFC Fight Night 110 – Jun 11th (rumored)

Is this the end for the Super Samoan as a top heavyweight?

Dropped off: (10) Travis Browne

Bubbling under: Curtis Blaydes

