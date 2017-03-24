The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Light Heavyweight Rankings
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
CLICK ON FIGHTER’S NAME FOR DETAILED SCOUTING REPORT
The Light Heavyweight Rankings
1) (Previous ranking (1) – Daniel Cormier – UFC Light Heavyweight Champion – 39 out of 40 points
Record: 18-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Gustafsson, W-Johnson)
Next Fight: vs #2 Anthony Johnson – UFC 210 – Apr 8th
Will Daniel Cormier ever get a chance to prove he can beat Bones?
Record: 22-5
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 5-1 (W-Teixeira, W-Manuwa, W-Bader, L-Cormier, W-Gustafsson, W-Davis)
3) (3) Alexander Gustafsson – UFC – 27 points
Record: 17-4
Last Five Fights: 2-3
Record vs Top 10: 2-3 (L-Cormier, L-Johnson, W-Manuwa, W-Rua, L-Davis)
Next Fight: vs #6 Glover Teixeira – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira – May 28th
The Mauler got a much-needed win last time in the cage.
Record: 22-5
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Johnson, W-Davis, L-Teixeira)
Next Fight: TBA
Bader to Bellator has finally been made official.
4) (tied) (5) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 26 points
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (W-McGeary, L-Bader, W-Teixeira, L-Johnson, W-Gustafsson)
Next Fight: TBA
Record: 26-5
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Johnson, L-Davis, W-Bader)
Next Fight: vs #3 Alexander Gustafsson – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira – May 28th
Back on the winning track for Tex.
7) (7) Jimi Manuwa – UFC – 20 points
Record: 17-2
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Johnson, L-Gustafsson)
Next Fight: TBA
Poster Boy is back in the title hunt at 205.
8) (8) Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua – UFC – 10 points
Record: 25-10
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Gustafsson)
Next Fight: TBA
Shogun is on the first three-fight win streak of his UFC career.
Record: 12-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Davis)
Next Fight: TBA
Record: 13-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Volkan Oezdemir – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira – May 28th
Eight straight wins has propelled Cirkunov into the elite of the light heavyweight class.
Bubbling under: Volkan Oezdemir, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Corey Anderson
Check back on Monday for our Middleweight rankings