The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Light Heavyweight Rankings

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

CLICK ON FIGHTER’S NAME FOR DETAILED SCOUTING REPORT

The Light Heavyweight Rankings

1) (Previous ranking (1) – Daniel Cormier – UFC Light Heavyweight Champion – 39 out of 40 points

Record: 18-1

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Gustafsson, W-Johnson)

Next Fight: vs #2 Anthony Johnson – UFC 210 – Apr 8th

Will Daniel Cormier ever get a chance to prove he can beat Bones?