Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
The Rankings: The Light Heavyweights: Mar 25, 2017
Posted by on March 24, 2017

The Light Heavyweight Rankings

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: The Light Heavyweight Rankings

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

CLICK ON FIGHTER’S NAME FOR DETAILED SCOUTING REPORT

 

The Light Heavyweight Rankings

 

1) (Previous ranking (1) Daniel Cormier – UFC Light Heavyweight Champion – 39 out of 40 points

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 08: Mixed martial artist Daniel Cormier poses on the scale during his weigh-in for UFC 200 at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cormier will meet Anderson Silva in a non-title light heavyweight bout on July 9 at T-Mobile Arena. Silva replaces Jon Jones who was pulled from a light heavyweight title fight against Cormier due to a potential violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

            Record: 18-1
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Gustafsson, W-Johnson)
            Next Fight: vs #2 Anthony Johnson – UFC 210 – Apr 8th

Will Daniel Cormier ever get a chance to prove he can beat Bones?

 

2) (2) Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson – UFC – 37 points
           Record: 22-5
           Last Five Fights: 4-1
           Record vs Top 10: 5-1 (W-Teixeira, W-Manuwa, W-Bader, L-Cormier, W-Gustafsson, W-Davis)
           Next Fight: vs #1 Daniel Cormier – UFC 210 – Apr 8th
Outwrestling Ryan Bader and KOing Glover Teixeira – now that is impressive.  Now can he best the champ?

 

3) (3) Alexander Gustafsson – UFC – 27 points
            Record: 17-4
            Last Five Fights: 2-3
            Record vs Top 10: 2-3 (L-Cormier, L-Johnson, W-Manuwa, W-Rua, L-Davis)
            Next Fight: vs #6 Glover Teixeira – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira – May 28th

The Mauler got a much-needed win last time in the cage.

 

4) (tied) (4) Ryan Bader – Bellator – 26 points
                      Record: 22-5
                      Last Five Fights: 4-1
                      Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Johnson, W-Davis, L-Teixeira)
                      Next Fight: TBA

Bader to Bellator has finally been made official.

 

4) (tied) (5) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 26 points

 The Light Heavyweight Rankings
(Brad Penner-USA Today Sports)
Record: 17-3, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (W-McGeary, L-Bader, W-Teixeira, L-Johnson, W-Gustafsson)
Next Fight: TBA
Phil Davis’s career has been going wonderfully since he departed the UFC.

 

6) (6) Glover Teixeira – UFC – 21 points
            Record: 26-5
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Johnson, L-Davis, W-Bader)
            Next Fight: vs #3 Alexander Gustafsson – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira – May 28th

Back on the winning track for Tex.

 

7) (7) Jimi Manuwa – UFC – 20 points
           Record: 17-2
           Last Five Fights: 3-2
           Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Johnson, L-Gustafsson)
           Next Fight: TBA

Poster Boy is back in the title hunt at 205.

 

8) (8) Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua – UFC – 10 points
            Record: 25-10
            Last Five Fights: 3-2
            Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Gustafsson)
            Next Fight: TBA

Shogun is on the first three-fight win streak of his UFC career.

 

9) (9) Liam McGeary – Bellator – 7 points
            Record: 12-1
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Davis)
            Next Fight: TBA
Phil Davis remains the only blemish on McGeary’s career.

 

10) (10) Misha Cirkunov – UFC – 3 points
            Record: 13-2
            Last Five Fights: 5-0
            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: vs Volkan Oezdemir – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira – May 28th

Eight straight wins has propelled Cirkunov into the elite of the light heavyweight class.

 

 

Bubbling under: Volkan Oezdemir, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Corey Anderson

 

Check back on Monday for our Middleweight rankings

 