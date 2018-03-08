Posted byon
Who has earned the UFC the most money over their fight careers? We’ve got the answer – and it’s not Conor McGregor (yet).
Here are the top ten pay-per-view selling UFC fighters of all-time.
(Updated after UFC 220, fighter only given credit for sales on PPVs he/she headlined, number listed is total career PPV sales)
|1
|Georges St-Pierre
|9,250,000
|2
|Anderson Silva
|8,395,000
|3
|Brock Lesnar
|6,480,000
|4
|Conor McGregor
|6,475,000
|5
|Jon Jones
|5,080,000
|6
|Rashad Evans
|5,015,000
|7
|Chuck Liddell
|4,684,000
|8
|B.J. Penn
|4,635,000
|9
|Ronda Rousey
|4,490,000
|10
|Rampage Jackson
|3,960,000