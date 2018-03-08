Quantcast
Top PPV Selling UFC Fighters of All-Time
March 8, 2018

 

Who has earned the UFC the most money over their fight careers?  We’ve got the answer – and it’s not Conor McGregor (yet).

Here are the top ten pay-per-view selling UFC fighters of all-time.

(Updated after UFC 220, fighter only given credit for sales on PPVs he/she headlined, number listed is total career PPV sales)

 

1 Georges St-Pierre 9,250,000
2 Anderson Silva 8,395,000
3 Brock Lesnar 6,480,000
4 Conor McGregor 6,475,000
5 Jon Jones 5,080,000
6 Rashad Evans 5,015,000
7 Chuck Liddell 4,684,000
8 B.J. Penn 4,635,000
9 Ronda Rousey 4,490,000
10 Rampage Jackson 3,960,000

 