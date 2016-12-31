Posted byon
(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
Updated after UFC 207
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Dominick Cruz
|$ 350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|2
|Urijah Faber
|$ 320,000
|$ 160,000
|$ 160,000
|3
|Cody Garbrandt
|$ 200,000
|$ 200,000
|$ –
|3
|T.J. Dillashaw
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|5
|Marlon Moraes (WSOF)
|$ 180,000
|$ 90,000
|$ 90,000
|6
|John Lineker
|$ 86,000
|$ 43,000
|$ 43,000
|6
|Manny Gamburyan
|$ 86,000
|$ 43,000
|$ 43,000
|8
|Rafael Assuncao
|$ 84,000
|$ 42,000
|$ 42,000
|9
|Brad Pickett
|$ 80,000
|$ 40,000
|$ 40,000
|10
|Takeya Mizugaki
|$ 78,000
|$ 39,000
|$ 39,000
