Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
Top Ten Earning Bantamweights
Posted by on December 31, 2016

 

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Updated after UFC 207

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Dominick Cruz  $      350,000  $      350,000  $                  –
2 Urijah Faber  $      320,000  $      160,000  $          160,000
3 Cody Garbrandt  $      200,000  $      200,000  $                  –
3 T.J. Dillashaw  $      200,000  $      100,000  $          100,000
5 Marlon Moraes (WSOF)  $      180,000  $       90,000  $           90,000
6 John Lineker  $        86,000  $       43,000  $           43,000
6 Manny Gamburyan  $        86,000  $       43,000  $           43,000
8 Rafael Assuncao  $        84,000  $       42,000  $           42,000
9 Brad Pickett  $        80,000  $       40,000  $           40,000
10 Takeya Mizugaki  $        78,000  $       39,000  $           39,000

Other weight classes:

Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights
Women’s

 

Comments

Reference Links

UFC Fighter Salary Database

UFC PPV Sales Data

Upcoming Events

UFC on Fox: VanZant vs Waterson - Dec 17th

UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey - Dec 30th

2017

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn - Jan 15th

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena - Jan 28th

UFC: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie - Feb 4th

UFC 208 - Feb 11th

UFC Fight Night 105 - Feb 19th

UFC Fight Night 106 - Mar 3rd

UFC 209 - Mar 4th

UFC Fight Night - Mar 11th

UFC Fight Night - Mar 18th

UFC Fight Night (or PPV) - Jun 3rd

UFC PPV - Aug 5th