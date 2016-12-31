(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Updated after UFC 207

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Dominick Cruz $ 350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 2 Urijah Faber $ 320,000 $ 160,000 $ 160,000 3 Cody Garbrandt $ 200,000 $ 200,000 $ – 3 T.J. Dillashaw $ 200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 5 Marlon Moraes (WSOF) $ 180,000 $ 90,000 $ 90,000 6 John Lineker $ 86,000 $ 43,000 $ 43,000 6 Manny Gamburyan $ 86,000 $ 43,000 $ 43,000 8 Rafael Assuncao $ 84,000 $ 42,000 $ 42,000 9 Brad Pickett $ 80,000 $ 40,000 $ 40,000 10 Takeya Mizugaki $ 78,000 $ 39,000 $ 39,000

