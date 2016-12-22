Quantcast
UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey Event Page
Posted by on December 21, 2016

ufc_207_poster

UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey
Dec 30, 2016
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

 

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship:
Amanda Nunes – champion (13-4, #1 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs  Ronda Rousey (12-1, #2 ranked women’s bantamweight)

UFC Bantamweight Championship:
Dominick Cruz (22-1, #1 ranked bantamweight) vs Cody Garbrandt (10-0, #3 ranked bantamweight)

Heavyweights:
Fabricio Werdum (21-6-1, #2 ranked heavyweight) vs Cain Velasquez (14-2, #3 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:
T.J. Dillashaw (14-3, #2 ranked bantamweight ) vs John Lineker (29-7, #5 ranked bantamweight)

Flyweights:
Louis Smolka (11-2) vs Ray Borg (9-2)

 

Prelims (FS1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Johny Hendricks (17-5, #10 ranked welterweight) vs Neil Magny (18-6)

Welterweights:
Dong Hyun Kim (21-3-1, 1 NC) vs Tarec Saffiedine (16-5)

Middleweights:
Antonio Carlos Junior (7-2, 1 NC) vs Marvin Vettori (11-2)

Welterweights:
Mike Pyle (27-12-1) vs Alex Garcia (13-3)

 

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Tim Means (26-7-1) vs Alex Oliveira (15-3-1, 1 NC)

Welterweights:
Brandon Thatch (11-4) vs Niko Price (8-0)

 

 

 

