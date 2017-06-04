It was a good night, financially, for the Brazilians at UFC 212 last night in Rio de Janeiro.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 15,412

Gate: N/A

Vitor Belfort: $515,000 ($300,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jose Aldo: $490,000 ($400,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Max Holloway: $410,000 ($160,000 to show, $160,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Raphael Assuncao: $113,000 ($49,000 to show, $49,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Claudia Gadelha: $106,500 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Nate Marquardt: $78,000 ($58,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Brian Kelleher: $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Yancy Medeiros: $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Antonio Carlos Junior: $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Marlon Moraes: $52,500 ($50,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Erick Silva: $46,000 ($36,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Iuri Alcantara: $41,000 ($26,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Paulo Borrachinha: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Matthew Lopez: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Viviane Pereira: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: $23,500 ($21,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Luan Chagas: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Deiveson Figueiredo: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Johnny Eduardo: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Eric Spicely: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Marco Beltran: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Oluwale Bamgbose: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jamie Moyle: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jim Wallhead: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)