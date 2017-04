UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov

Apr 22, 2017

Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, Tennessee

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1/TSN5 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):

Cub Swanson (24-7) vs Artem Lobov (14-12-1, 1 NC)

Lightweights:

Al Iaquinta (12-3-1) vs Diego Sanchez (29-9)

Light Heavyweights:

Ovince Saint Preux (24-4, 1 NC, #16 ranked light heavyweight) vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima (17-4, #9 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

John Dodson (19-8) vs Eddie Wineland (23-11-1)

Lightweights:

Joe Lauzon (27-13) vs Stevie Ray (20-6)

Welterweights:

Jake Ellenberger (31-12) vs Mike Perry (9-1)

Prelims (FS2/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Thales Leites (26-7, #13 ranked middleweight) vs Sam Alvey (30-8, 1 NC, #14 ranked middleweight)

Flyweights:

Dustin Ortiz (16-6) vs Brandon Moreno (13-3)

Lightweights:

Scott Holtzman (9-2) vs Michael McBride (8-2)

Women’s Strawweights:

Jessica Penne (12-5) vs Danielle Taylor (8-2)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Alexis Davis (17-7) vs Cindy Dandois (8-2)

Welterweights:

Bryan Barberena (12-4) vs Joe Proctor (11-4)

Flyweights:

Hector Sandoval (13-3) vs Matt Schnell (10-3)

Betting Odds: