Chris Weidman got off the schneid last night on his home turf, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Weidman vs Gastelum.

Before we go any further, we should note that the New York State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event.

Attendance: 11,198

Gate: $1,088,332

Chris Weidman: $560,000 ($275,000 to show, $275,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex Oliveira: $115,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Darren Elkins: $105,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Junior Albini: $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Lyman Good: $64,500 ($12,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Rafael Natal: $56,000 ($41,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jimmie Rivera: $54,500 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Kelvin Gastelum: $52,000 ($42,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Gian Villante: $48,000 ($38,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Chris Wade: $43,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Patrick Cummins: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Dennis Bermudez: $40,000 ($30,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Marlon Vera: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Chase Sherman: $34,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Thomas Almeida: $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jeremy Kennedy: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Shane Burgos: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ryan LaFlare: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Eryk Anders: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Timothy Johnson: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Godofredo Pepey: $20,500 ($18,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Damian Grabowski: $20,500 ($18,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Brian Kelleher: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Frankie Perez: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Kyle Bochniak: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)