Had he played every game in 2016 and his numbers were extrapolated out over 13 games, he would have had 80+ tackles, 20+ TFL, around 15 sacks and 15+ hurries. He played both defensive end and outside linebacker for Houston, and saw a wide range of reps as a pure pass rusher, versatile edge player and as a drop back linebacker in coverage and in read/react situations. He extends and bends well off the snap and shows great lower half coordination to adjust, reposition and generate lower half force to pus the pocket. He dips his inside shoulder with control well as an edge player, and can adjust his upper half shoulders on both interior and pure edge rushes. He offers a highly explosive and low-set first step off the snap and doesn’t lose vision of the running back as a rusher. He finishes as a tackler really well, utilizing long arms and his 10 inch hands. His low center of gravity as a rusher helps generate pressure, but he can misstep upfield and is susceptible to missteps, pulling and trap blocks and backfield blockers at times. He comes down the line with great force and keeps his balance as he works in space as a tackler as a rusher. As a pure linebacker, he dips into coverage surprising well and has improved his pedal and lateral movement in space, but too often gets off balance and lost in deeper zone coverage.