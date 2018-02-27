Quantcast
Are we truly appreciating Kyrie’s greatness this season?
Posted by on February 27, 2018

ESPN’s Chris Forsberg reminds us that Kyrie Irving has been awesome (24.7 points, 6.7 reb, 6.3 assists) since the All-Star break.

And I’m hear to remind you that Irving has been flat-out spectacular all season long. Am I alone in feeling like he’s not getting due respect in and outside of Boston?

Just look at these numbers:

And here’s another metric where Kyrie lands in the top 5 (he’s at the bottom right, grouped with Steph Curry and Dame Lillard).

I highly recommend this short video of Kyrie explaining his ridiculous offensive moves.

I also want to throw some love at Marcus Smart, a frustrating player who validates the old saying, “you don’t know what you got until it’s gone.”