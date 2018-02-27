ESPN’s Chris Forsberg reminds us that Kyrie Irving has been awesome (24.7 points, 6.7 reb, 6.3 assists) since the All-Star break.

And I’m hear to remind you that Irving has been flat-out spectacular all season long. Am I alone in feeling like he’s not getting due respect in and outside of Boston?

Just look at these numbers:

Among the NBA's 36 high-volume players ( > 1,000 possessions finished), Kyrie Irving ranks fifth overall averaging 1.101 points per play per Synergy data (trailing only Curry, KAT, Brow, KD). 74 points on 49 shots over the past three games is helping that number rise. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) February 27, 2018

And here’s another metric where Kyrie lands in the top 5 (he’s at the bottom right, grouped with Steph Curry and Dame Lillard).

Heading into games on February 27, here's how all NBA players have fared in TPA throughout the 2017-18 season: pic.twitter.com/nBfKl23pOa — NBA Math (@NBA_Math) February 27, 2018

I highly recommend this short video of Kyrie explaining his ridiculous offensive moves.

Ever wonder what Kyrie's thinking when he puts defenders on skates? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/H2Kf3KL8Wm — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 27, 2018

I also want to throw some love at Marcus Smart, a frustrating player who validates the old saying, “you don’t know what you got until it’s gone.”