Posted byon
ESPN’s Chris Forsberg reminds us that Kyrie Irving has been awesome (24.7 points, 6.7 reb, 6.3 assists) since the All-Star break.
And I’m hear to remind you that Irving has been flat-out spectacular all season long. Am I alone in feeling like he’s not getting due respect in and outside of Boston?
Just look at these numbers:
And here’s another metric where Kyrie lands in the top 5 (he’s at the bottom right, grouped with Steph Curry and Dame Lillard).
I highly recommend this short video of Kyrie explaining his ridiculous offensive moves.
I also want to throw some love at Marcus Smart, a frustrating player who validates the old saying, “you don’t know what you got until it’s gone.”