Draymond Green is the NBA’s best kick-ball player, so he knows a thing or two about being dirty. So him dropping the D-bomb on Kelly Olynyk might come off to some as the ultimate case of game recognizing game.

Except we all know it’s BS. Any rational Celtics fan has the same reaction to this story… we all wish Olynyk had enough mean streak in him to be capable of playing dirty. We know it… and so do his teammates.

Today at practice, they all took turns calling Dray out.

Isaiah Thomas responding to Draymond's comments on Olynyk: "I don’t know how he can call anybody dirty. … It’s a joke that he said that." pic.twitter.com/D2klo8IuSM — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) May 9, 2017

Avery Bradley said this:

“Everyone has their own opinion but I don’t agree to it,” Bradley said. “I think Kelly is far from a dirty guy. I’m pretty sure some guys might have their opinion on Draymond with some of the plays that he’s made in the past. But I don’t care. Everybody’s going to say whatever they want. We’re just focused on winning the game tomorrow. That’s the most important thing for us as a team.”

Draymond will keep on being the least self-aware player in the NBA and saying whatever the hell he wants. I think most people agree that he sounds ridiculous calling players out for being dirty.