The best season of Isaiah Thomas’ career was rewarded today as he was named 2nd-team All NBA.

Here’s how the teams stacked up:

So congratulations to Isaiah on the very well deserved honor. Here’s some reaction from the Celtics:

"It's a blessing," Isaiah Thomas says of being named to All-NBA Second Team. "It's not just something for me. It's something for this team." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 18, 2017

Stevens on Isaiah making all-NBA: "Tremendous accomplishment. And certainly well deserved." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 18, 2017

Another big deal here is who DIDN’T make the team… Gordon Hayward and Paul George. Their exclusion means they don’t qualify for the super-max extensions from their current teams. Without that extra money, the Jazz and Pacers lose a significant financial advantage in keeping their players. They’ll still be able to offer more money and an extra year, but it opens the door for them to explore other options this (for Hayward) and next (for George) summers.

Just something to keep an eye on.

