Jaylen Brown survives horrific fall
Posted by on March 8, 2018

Holy shit, what a frightening moment in the 3rd quarter of tonight’s game vs the Wolves.

Brown’s body froze up after hitting the court extremely hard. Medical teams tended to him for a few agonizing minutes before Brown got up and walked off the court. He even gave the crowd a brief wave.

TNT’s Reggie Miller couldn’t have acted like a bigger moron. He referred to the possibility of a broken neck or back a few times. Wrong time to speculate, a-hole.

No word yet on Brown’s injury.

Update: Brown is in the concussion protocol. We’re told he’ll be taken to a local hospital for more tests.

