Holy shit, what a frightening moment in the 3rd quarter of tonight’s game vs the Wolves.
Brown’s body froze up after hitting the court extremely hard. Medical teams tended to him for a few agonizing minutes before Brown got up and walked off the court. He even gave the crowd a brief wave.
TNT’s Reggie Miller couldn’t have acted like a bigger moron. He referred to the possibility of a broken neck or back a few times. Wrong time to speculate, a-hole.
No word yet on Brown’s injury.
Update: Brown is in the concussion protocol. We’re told he’ll be taken to a local hospital for more tests.
Photo courtesy Deadspin Twitter