Chris Paul was shockingly traded to the Rockets, which could have a huge impact on Gordon Hayward’s decision to stay in the West, the bidding war for Paul George, and what Blake Griffin decides to do in free agency. I go solo with that, Isaiah Thomas’ social media recruiting, and one last dig at Phil Jackson and the Knicks.

Enjoy the show!

Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available