I'm told #Celtics offer to IND for George is LAL/SAC pick from PHI, '19 MEM OR LAC pick, Crowder, $$ filler (Zeller pop name, Bradley poss). — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 27, 2017

Giddy up, that’s a legit offer for Paul George. An offer Indy would be foolish to pass up.

Earlier this week we heard about the 3-way involving Denver (getting Kevin Love) and Cleveland (getting George) but that rumor offered few specifics on Indy’s return. Prior to the draft we heard about the Lakers offering two late 1st rounders (27, 28) and Julius Randle.

The Pacers reportedly are seeking a high 1st rounder and young players. Boston’s offer meets that criteria.

That LAL/SAC pick is a potential top 5 pick. Crowder, 26, isn’t a blue-chip prospect but he’s a very good player on a cheap deal. The Memphis pick is protected 1-8 and the Clippers pick is protected 1-14.

I’m down.