In anticipation of opening night in Cleveland, the Red’s Army staff will make their predictions for how the 17-18 season will transpire. Yesterday we examined the biggest non-Cleveland threats in the Eastern Conference (according to some of our commenters, we’re crazy for even considering a non-Cleveland team as a threat). Today, we look at the schedule and each pick our “can’t miss” game. There’s a certain Sunday in February that got plenty of votes, but a few of us wanted to ruffle all of your feathers and pick different nights on the NBA calendar. Our picks:

John Karalis — February 11th vs. Cleveland

There literally is no other answer here. Not only did Paul Pierce jersey retirement night make this the answer for months, it’s quite possibly going to be Isaiah Thomas’ first game back in Boston. That will be the most emotional night Boston has seen in a very long time.

Mike Dynon — February 11th vs. Cleveland

The Paul Pierce number retirement would be enough reason, but an ABC telecast against the LeBrons should put this game over the top. Bonus: If IT isn’t ready to play when the Cavs visit Boston on Jan. 3, then Feb. 11 could also be his first post-trade appearance against the Celtics. Add it all up and you have potentially the most epic, emotional, exhausting day in Celtics regular season history.

Ben Mark — December 25th vs. Washington

The sentimental pick is February 11th when #34 goes up into the rafters, but I’ll go with the Xmas day game among a slate of really intriguing regular season match-ups. The Celtics AT HOME on Christmas against a team that really hates their guts. This one should be a real gift (I’ll see myself out).

KJ Kourafas — January 27th at Golden State

Let’s see how we match up with the big dogs, shall we?

Liam Green — February 11th vs. Cleveland

The potential for a great game, a tear-jerking appreciation ceremony and INSANE DRAMA (LeBron will try so damn hard to ruin it) is too much to pass up.