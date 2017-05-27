With the Celtics season now over, it’s time to look towards the future.

The Celtics have a lot of moves to make and a lot of deficiencies to fill. One of them is in the front court, where the Celtics had trouble keeping players off the boards. The hardest of hardcore fans have looked to LAST year’s draft for the answer… in the form of draft-and-stash Ante Zizic.

While some mainstream blah-blah-blahers may scoff at those of us who are excited about Zizic coming over, there’s legitimate reason. He’s played well overseas and against tough competition. And while we’re not going to pretend we’re waiting for Hakeem Olajuwon, we’re all pretty excited about this kid’s potential.

So today, when I responded to a tweet about Zizic, I got this video tweeted back at me by Twitter user Brian Pahlm. Just watch former Cavs coach David Blatt (who, BTW, I think would be a good NBA coach for an up-and-coming team without a LeBron to railroad him out of town… but I digress) rave about Zizic in this video and I guarantee you’ll be hyped about him joining the squad.

I think Zizic will fill an important role for the Celtics. Again, I’m not expecting an All Star or anything, but I think he can be a contributor and a cheap solution to a big problem.