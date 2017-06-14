Justin Schultz became a meme in like 22 minutes. — Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) June 14, 2017

Schultz had a good time at the parade today. He chugged beers like a guy who escaped Edmonton and just two years later was able to completely resurrect his career en route to winning two consecutive Stanley Cup championships and a lot of money this offseason in restricted free agency. The man earned it and then he got after it. Probably didn’t have as much fun as Olli Maatta but who the hell did?

The candid picture from @melwedde really captured the spirit of the thing:

And before you knew it Justin Schultz chugging a beer became the meme of the year, and it was fucking fantastic. This is the one that got it all started:

From there it was on. The best of the best:

He scaled Mount Rushmore. pic.twitter.com/vrQdi42DOt — BACK TO BACK (@Goatzel) June 14, 2017

How 'bout some classic movie chug walks! pic.twitter.com/aEW5vRDQbE — Aaron Azimov (@AaronAzimov) June 15, 2017