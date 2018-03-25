When Brandon Manning scores against you. pic.twitter.com/hcyUmeoE8m — Sons of Penn (@SonsofPenn) March 25, 2018

To be fair, you probably weren’t very impressed with Brandon Manning’s goal either. Do you think Marj (let’s be honest, she looks like a goddamn Marj) was upset due to the fact that Matt Murray let up a relatively soft goal from the top of the face-off circle without anyone impeding his vision?

BRANDON MANNING BEATS MATT MURRAY CLEAN GLOVE SIDE AND THE FLYERS RETAKE THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/xlXpSt0fR8 — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) March 25, 2018

Or do you think it was due to the fact that Malkin didn’t skate back in time to prevent Brandon Manning’s one-timer from going in the net because Matt Murray wasn’t playing his angles correctly?

I think a Pens chalkboard is coming on PHN Extra. Malkin let Brandon Manning outskate him. Let that sink in — Dan Kingerski (@TheDanKingerski) March 25, 2018

Perhaps we’ll find out soon enough on Pens chalkboard courtesy of long-time Pensblog reader Dan Kingerski (aka Mud Boonshine).

All in all, though, it was a 10/10 bird by Marj.

P.S. – Imagine being a sports fan where people cheered while Michael Irvin laid motionless on the middle football field after sustaining a career-ending neck injury, where people booed Santa Claus and threw snowballs at him during a football game, and where a man once at a piece of horse shit after the Eagles won the Super Bowl, then hinting that Pittsburgh fans are classless because a sweet, innocent old lady flipped the bird at a hockey player.

@BroadStBull Did anyone else see the older female fan give Manning the middle finger after scoring pic.twitter.com/kMR21lf9YF — Jeff (@jeff_regan10) March 25, 2018

😂 😂 😂

Never change, Sam.

But wait, there’s more!

Stay classy,Pittsburgh — Joe Camp (@JoeCamp1111) March 25, 2018

And they say Philly is classy — Kerry from Philly Nation🦅🏆🏒 (@Flyers4Life74) March 25, 2018

Still classy Pittsburgh ! pic.twitter.com/b6wxbtvBa3 — Philly Sports (@PhillyAlertNews) March 25, 2018

Stay classy, Pittsburgh. Go home, Ethel 😒😂 https://t.co/UzUdCT2Wwp — Alexis Brooke (@achemnitz3418) March 25, 2018

Someone should probably tell Alexis her name is Marj.

Stay unoriginal, Philadelphia.

