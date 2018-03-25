To be fair, you probably weren’t very impressed with Brandon Manning’s goal either. Do you think Marj (let’s be honest, she looks like a goddamn Marj) was upset due to the fact that Matt Murray let up a relatively soft goal from the top of the face-off circle without anyone impeding his vision?
Or do you think it was due to the fact that Malkin didn’t skate back in time to prevent Brandon Manning’s one-timer from going in the net because Matt Murray wasn’t playing his angles correctly?
Perhaps we’ll find out soon enough on Pens chalkboard courtesy of long-time Pensblog reader Dan Kingerski (aka Mud Boonshine).
All in all, though, it was a 10/10 bird by Marj.
P.S. – Imagine being a sports fan where people cheered while Michael Irvin laid motionless on the middle football field after sustaining a career-ending neck injury, where people booed Santa Claus and threw snowballs at him during a football game, and where a man once at a piece of horse shit after the Eagles won the Super Bowl, then hinting that Pittsburgh fans are classless because a sweet, innocent old lady flipped the bird at a hockey player.
😂😂😂
Never change, Sam.
But wait, there’s more!
Someone should probably tell Alexis her name is Marj.
Stay unoriginal, Philadelphia.
