Quantcast
The Sports Daily > The Pensblog
This Sweet Old Lady Was Not Impressed With Brandon Manning’s Goal Today
Posted by on March 25, 2018

To be fair, you probably weren’t very impressed with Brandon Manning’s goal either. Do you think Marj (let’s be honest, she looks like a goddamn Marj) was upset due to the fact that Matt Murray let up a relatively soft goal from the top of the face-off circle without anyone impeding his vision?

Or do you think it was due to the fact that Malkin didn’t skate back in time to prevent Brandon Manning’s one-timer from going in the net because Matt Murray wasn’t playing his angles correctly?

Perhaps we’ll find out soon enough on Pens chalkboard courtesy of long-time Pensblog reader Dan Kingerski (aka Mud Boonshine).

All in all, though, it was a 10/10 bird by Marj.

Screen Shot 2018-03-25 at 9.02.14 PM.png

P.S. – Imagine being a sports fan where people cheered while Michael Irvin laid motionless on the middle football field after sustaining a career-ending neck injury, where people booed Santa Claus and threw snowballs at him during a football game, and where a man once at a piece of horse shit after the Eagles won the Super Bowl, then hinting that Pittsburgh fans are classless because a sweet, innocent old lady flipped the bird at a hockey player.

😂😂😂

Never change, Sam.

But wait, there’s more!

Someone should probably tell Alexis her name is Marj.

Stay unoriginal, Philadelphia.

.

Follow Peep on Twitter: @PeepsBurgh

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s