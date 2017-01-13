The Steelers 2016 schedule did not include a single trip outside of the Eastern Time Zone. For those who have been long-time readers of my blog, you know one of my favorite (weird) stats to harp on is the Steelers bizarre splits based on time zones. Last year, the Steelers made five trips outside the Eastern Time Zone (including the playoff game in Denver) and went 2-3, losing their last 3 to Kansas City, Seattle, and Denver. In his 10 years as head coach of the Steelers, Mike Tomlin has inexplicably bad splits between his record in Eastern Standard Time and outside of Eastern Standard Time (that were not shared by his predecessors).

Over the last decade the Steelers have been the third best team in the league with a 110-62 overall record (.640 winning percentage). Only New England (136-41, .768) and Green Bay (115-60-1, .656) have been better during that span. Hidden in that, however, is just how bad the Steelers are when they have to travel outside of their time zone. For reference, I have included all regular season and playoff games in this analysis, so this is a reflection of the Steelers true overall record, playoffs included.

Under Tomlin, the Steelers are 101-43 (.701) in all games played in the Eastern Time Zone. Obviously, being that our home games are played in Eastern Time, this number is slightly inflated by our 64-23 (.736) home record, which is also third best in the league. When the Steelers leave home within the Eastern Time Zone, they are 37-20 (including their Super Bowl XLIII win in Tampa, which was a neutral location). This .649 winning percentage is second best in the league in road/neutral EST games (behind only New England’s .685).

Given that the Steelers win about two-thirds of their road/neutral EST games, it is utterly shocking that they have posted a mere 9-19 (.321) mark when they leave the Eastern Time Zone. The Steelers have not exactly faced a gauntlet of quarterbacks in their non-EST games either. They have lost games to teams led by Alex Smith, Tim Tebow, Peyton Manning, Matt Hasselbeck, Tony Romo, Matt Cassel, and Terrelle Pryor.

Broken down by time zone, the splits start to look even worse. In all EST games (home, road, and neutral) the Steelers .701 winning percentage s the second-best mark in the league behind only New England’s .795 winning percentage. However, the Steelers have won just 40% of their games in Central time and less than a third of their games in Mountain and Pacific time. Their win against the Chargers last year was their first victory in the Pacific Time Zone since 2005 when they also won in San Diego. In fact, the Steelers last 3 wins in Pacific Time all came in San Diego, who just lost the Chargers to Los Angeles this week. Their last PST win outside of San Diego was in San Francisco in 1999.

Now, the obvious question that follows relates to mileage. Is it really that the Steelers are bad when they have to adjust their watches or are they just bad the further away from home they have to play? Obviously their road trips to London and the West Coast would support this theory as they are 1-5 in those areas. However, when the Steelers record is split by distances from home, we don’t see a tremendous drop-off in their performance until they get beyond 1000 miles.