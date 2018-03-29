As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.
Friday March 30
8:00am: War On The Shore Boys Folkstyle Nationals (FloWrestling)
8:00am: Extreme Fighting Championship 68 Weigh-Ins (EFCWorldwide.tv)
8:30am: Joshua vs. Parker Weigh-Ins (Showtime YouTube)
9:00am: 2018 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open (FloWrestling)
10:00am: War On The Shore Girls Folkstyle Nationals (FloWrestling)
11:00am: M-1 Challenge 90 Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)
1:00pm: M-1 Challenge 90 ($7.99 Fite.tv)
3:00pm: 2018 Super Channel Championships ($16.99 Fite.tv)
6:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 68 (FloGrappling)
6:00pm: 2018 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open (FloWrestling)
9:00pm: 2018 Super Channel Championships ($16.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Beauties and the Beasts ($14.99 Fite.tv)
Saturday March 31
8:00am: War On The Shore Boys Folkstyle Nationals (FloWrestling)
9:00am: 2018 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open (FloWrestling)
10:00am: War On The Shore Girls Folkstyle Nationals (FloWrestling)
1:00pm: Extreme Fighting Championships 68 Prelims (Facebook)
3:00pm: 2018 Super Channel Championships ($16.99 Fite.tv)
5:00pm: Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker/Alexander Povetkin vs. David Price (Showtime)
5:30pm: Extreme Fighting Championship 68 (EFCWorldwide.tv)
6:00pm: 2018 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open (FloWrestling)
7:00pm: Dead Serious MMA 28 ($9.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: 360 Fight Club 6 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: Honor Fighting Championship ($14.99 Fite.tv)
8:30pm: Golden Boy on ESPN Prelims (ESPN3)
9:00pm: Glory 52 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)
9:00pm: 2018 Super Channel Championships ($16.99 Fite.tv)
10:00pm: Mark DeLuca vs. Ramses Agaton/Daniel Rosario Cruz vs. Jason Quigley (ESPN)
11:00pm: Glory 52 (ESPN3)
Sunday April 1
2:40am: Kunlun Fight 71 ($5.99 Fite.tv)
4:30am: Shootboxing 2018 Act 2 ($7.37 Shootboxing.org)
3:00pm: 2018 Super Channel Championships ($19.99 Fite.tv)
Top-10 Viewing Options: Eight bucks on easy bets last week leads to (looks at betting slip) …more easy bets. C’MON UFC, BRING YOUR SHITTY CARDS BACK, I WANT TO LOSE TO FEEL ALIVE AGAIN!
1. Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker/Alexander Povetkin vs. David Price: The rebirth of the heavyweight division continues, and another huge main event comes to us as AJ takes on Joseph Parker, who might be a tad past his sell-by date, but is still a legit top-10 in the world. Plus an awesome undercard!
2. Glory 52: A fantastic main event, putting the rare Glory interim champ against Robin van Roosmalen as the defending champ, but a weak card underneath it is disappointing.
3. M-1 Challenge 90: An absolutely pathetic weekend for MMA means the boys from the East are your best option.
4. Mark DeLuca vs. Ramses Agaton/Daniel Rosario Cruz vs. Jason Quigley: Aside from the afternoon’s mega-card, this Golden Boy card is the best you’re going to do in the sweet science this weekend.
5. Kunlun Fight 71: Kunlun’s finally on a streaming service! And for a cheap price, you can certainly do worse to quench your late night kickboxing thirst.
6. Fight To Win Pro 68: Another consistent offering from F2W, but with some damned good names on this version.
7. 2018 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open: The Bill Farrell gets bigger every year, and has become a legit national-caliber tournament.
8. Extreme Fighting Championship 68: EFC flies under the radar, being not exactly in the MMA hotbed that is South Africa, but they put on a good product at a unique time.
9. Joshua vs. Parker Weigh-Ins: All right, big boys, how we looking? How we feeling? No slipping in the sauna and knocking yourselves out, alright?
10. 2018 Super Channel Championships: Super Channel is roughly the Canadian equivalent of Golden Gloves, so if you want to see some of the best young amateur boxers north of the border, it’ll be a bit pricey, but there’s plenty to go around.
Under The Radar: A few things to keep an eye on away from the headlines.
- Friday night, former bantamweight world champion Joseph Agbeko is fighting his fourth fight in a row in his native Ghana away from any kind of TV or streaming. Agbeko, whom you may remember as getting nailed in the pills damn near a dozen times by Abner Mares is 38, but usually with a former world champ who is still competitive, he might have one more title fight in him, but it’s hard to tell whether this strategy is building up to a contender fight, or simply fighting a retirement tour at home. He’s fighting for a WBO Africa belt, but he’s clearly levels above that.
- What to do with Alexei Kunchenko? Kunchenko is the reigning, defending, M-1 welterweight champion. He’s 17-0 and is only five years into his pro career. Seems like a super-prospect, right? Move over Sage Northcutt, we got a live one, here! Here’s the thing; he’s 33. Ouch. Changes things a bit. He’s also never fought outside of Russia. So he’s a tough nut to crack. He’s clearly a hell of a fighter, but what’s his career trajectory? Unlike the good ol’ Strikeforce days, M-1 doesn’t have an American co-promotion to get him on our TV screens, and at 33, he’s gotta start making hay while the sun is still shining. Does he try to get signed to a global promotions? Does he even want to, or does he enjoy the comforts of home too much? I hope he’s someone that doesn’t slip through the cracks because he’s an entertaining fighter with a story to tell.
4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.
KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI
5. Kunlun Fight 70kg Tournament Semifinal: Anatoly Moiseev (19-3-1) vs. Nordin Ben Moh (52-6) [Kunlun Fight 71]
4. Middleweight Bout: Simon Marcus (47-4-2) vs. Zack Wells (4-0) [Glory 52]
3. 70kg Bout: Dzianis Zuev (21-8) vs. Jomthong Chuwattana (203-40-4) [Kunlun Fight 71]
2. 53kg Bout: Anissa Meksen (95-4) vs. Ashley Nichols (12-4) [Glory 52]
1. Unified Glory Featherweight Championship: Kevin VanNostrand (ic) (17-1) vs. Robin van Roosmalen (c) (50-16-3) [Glory 52]
BOXING
5. Vacant WBO Africa Bantamweight Championship: Frank Kiwalabye (15-0) vs. Joseph Agbeko (33-5)
4. Vacant WBA International Welterweight Championship: Carlos Molina (28-8-2) vs. Josh Kelly (5-0) [SKY/Showtime Championship Boxing]
3. WBA Intercontinental/WBO International Heavyweight Championships: Alexander Povetkin (c) (33-1) vs. David Price (22-4) [SKY/Showtime Championship Boxing]
2. WBA Super World Bantamweight Championship: Ryan Burnett (c) (18-0) vs. Yonfrez Parejo (21-2-1) [SKY/Showtime Championship Boxing]
1. WBA/WBO/IBF/IBO World Heavyweight Championships: Anthony Joshua (c) (20-0) vs. Joseph Parker (24-0) [SKY/Showtime Championship Boxing]
MMA
5. Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson (5-0) vs. Sean Santella (19-6-1) [PA Cage Fight 31]
4. Bantamweight Bout: Tyson Nam (16-8-1) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (10-3) [Fight Nights Global 86]
3. Welterweight Bout: Aliaskhab Khizriev (9-0) vs. Rousimar Palhares (19-8-1) [Fight Nights Global 85]
2. Featherweight Bout: Jomhod Chuwattana (debut) vs. Masanori Kanehara (26-13-5) [Deep Hachioji Chojin Matsuri 2018]
1. M-1 Welterweight Championship: Alexei Kunchenko (c) (17-0) vs. Alexander Butenko (45-12-3) [M-1 Challenge 90]
GRAPPLING/WRESTLING
5. 240lb Black Belt Bout: Ricardo Ribiero vs. Sam McCoy [Fight To Win Pro 68]
4. 160lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Herbert Burns vs. Ricky Semiflia [Fight To Win Pro 68]
3. Inaugural Fight To Win Female Black Belt No-Gi Featherweight Championship: Ana Carolina Vieira vs. Tubby Alequin [Fight To Win Pro 68]
2. 170lb Black Belt Bout: AJ Agazarm vs. Alexandre Pimentel [Fight To Win Pro 68]
1. Fight To Win Black Belt No-Gi Lightweight Championship: Bill Cooper vs. Vagner Rocha [Fight To Win Pro 68]
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who’s getting as much capital as he can to blow it next weekend because I have NO idea how to call both UFC title fights attempts to gather capital.
Best Fight of the Weekend: Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Anatoly Moiseev vs. Nordin Ben Moh
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Hirofumi Mukai over Kathawut Saikaew Boxing Camp
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: SKY/Showtime Championship Boxing
Upset of the Week: Michal Syrowatka over Robbie Davies Jr.
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Alexander Povetkin vs. David Price