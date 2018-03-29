As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday March 30

8:00am: War On The Shore Boys Folkstyle Nationals (FloWrestling)

8:00am: Extreme Fighting Championship 68 Weigh-Ins (EFCWorldwide.tv)

8:30am: Joshua vs. Parker Weigh-Ins (Showtime YouTube)

9:00am: 2018 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open (FloWrestling)

10:00am: War On The Shore Girls Folkstyle Nationals (FloWrestling)

11:00am: M-1 Challenge 90 Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

1:00pm: M-1 Challenge 90 ($7.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: 2018 Super Channel Championships ($16.99 Fite.tv)

6:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 68 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: 2018 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open (FloWrestling)

9:00pm: 2018 Super Channel Championships ($16.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Beauties and the Beasts ($14.99 Fite.tv)

Saturday March 31

8:00am: War On The Shore Boys Folkstyle Nationals (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2018 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open (FloWrestling)

10:00am: War On The Shore Girls Folkstyle Nationals (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Extreme Fighting Championships 68 Prelims (Facebook)

3:00pm: 2018 Super Channel Championships ($16.99 Fite.tv)

5:00pm: Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker/Alexander Povetkin vs. David Price (Showtime)

5:30pm: Extreme Fighting Championship 68 (EFCWorldwide.tv)

6:00pm: 2018 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Dead Serious MMA 28 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: 360 Fight Club 6 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Honor Fighting Championship ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:30pm: Golden Boy on ESPN Prelims (ESPN3)

9:00pm: Glory 52 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: 2018 Super Channel Championships ($16.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Mark DeLuca vs. Ramses Agaton/Daniel Rosario Cruz vs. Jason Quigley (ESPN)

11:00pm: Glory 52 (ESPN3)

Sunday April 1

2:40am: Kunlun Fight 71 ($5.99 Fite.tv)

4:30am: Shootboxing 2018 Act 2 ($7.37 Shootboxing.org)

3:00pm: 2018 Super Channel Championships ($19.99 Fite.tv)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Eight bucks on easy bets last week leads to (looks at betting slip) …more easy bets. C’MON UFC, BRING YOUR SHITTY CARDS BACK, I WANT TO LOSE TO FEEL ALIVE AGAIN!

1. Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker/Alexander Povetkin vs. David Price: The rebirth of the heavyweight division continues, and another huge main event comes to us as AJ takes on Joseph Parker, who might be a tad past his sell-by date, but is still a legit top-10 in the world. Plus an awesome undercard!

2. Glory 52: A fantastic main event, putting the rare Glory interim champ against Robin van Roosmalen as the defending champ, but a weak card underneath it is disappointing.

3. M-1 Challenge 90: An absolutely pathetic weekend for MMA means the boys from the East are your best option.

4. Mark DeLuca vs. Ramses Agaton/Daniel Rosario Cruz vs. Jason Quigley: Aside from the afternoon’s mega-card, this Golden Boy card is the best you’re going to do in the sweet science this weekend.

5. Kunlun Fight 71: Kunlun’s finally on a streaming service! And for a cheap price, you can certainly do worse to quench your late night kickboxing thirst.

6. Fight To Win Pro 68: Another consistent offering from F2W, but with some damned good names on this version.

7. 2018 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open: The Bill Farrell gets bigger every year, and has become a legit national-caliber tournament.

8. Extreme Fighting Championship 68: EFC flies under the radar, being not exactly in the MMA hotbed that is South Africa, but they put on a good product at a unique time.

9. Joshua vs. Parker Weigh-Ins: All right, big boys, how we looking? How we feeling? No slipping in the sauna and knocking yourselves out, alright?

10. 2018 Super Channel Championships: Super Channel is roughly the Canadian equivalent of Golden Gloves, so if you want to see some of the best young amateur boxers north of the border, it’ll be a bit pricey, but there’s plenty to go around.

Under The Radar: A few things to keep an eye on away from the headlines.

Friday night, former bantamweight world champion Joseph Agbeko is fighting his fourth fight in a row in his native Ghana away from any kind of TV or streaming. Agbeko, whom you may remember as getting nailed in the pills damn near a dozen times by Abner Mares is 38, but usually with a former world champ who is still competitive, he might have one more title fight in him, but it’s hard to tell whether this strategy is building up to a contender fight, or simply fighting a retirement tour at home. He’s fighting for a WBO Africa belt, but he’s clearly levels above that.

is fighting his fourth fight in a row in his native Ghana away from any kind of TV or streaming. Agbeko, whom you may remember as getting nailed in the pills damn near a dozen times by Abner Mares is 38, but usually with a former world champ who is still competitive, he might have one more title fight in him, but it’s hard to tell whether this strategy is building up to a contender fight, or simply fighting a retirement tour at home. He’s fighting for a WBO Africa belt, but he’s clearly levels above that. What to do with Alexei Kunchenko? Kunchenko is the reigning, defending, M-1 welterweight champion. He’s 17-0 and is only five years into his pro career. Seems like a super-prospect, right? Move over Sage Northcutt, we got a live one, here! Here’s the thing; he’s 33. Ouch. Changes things a bit. He’s also never fought outside of Russia. So he’s a tough nut to crack. He’s clearly a hell of a fighter, but what’s his career trajectory? Unlike the good ol’ Strikeforce days, M-1 doesn’t have an American co-promotion to get him on our TV screens, and at 33, he’s gotta start making hay while the sun is still shining. Does he try to get signed to a global promotions? Does he even want to, or does he enjoy the comforts of home too much? I hope he’s someone that doesn’t slip through the cracks because he’s an entertaining fighter with a story to tell.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Kunlun Fight 70kg Tournament Semifinal: Anatoly Moiseev (19-3-1) vs. Nordin Ben Moh (52-6) [Kunlun Fight 71]

4. Middleweight Bout: Simon Marcus (47-4-2) vs. Zack Wells (4-0) [Glory 52]

3. 70kg Bout: Dzianis Zuev (21-8) vs. Jomthong Chuwattana (203-40-4) [Kunlun Fight 71]

2. 53kg Bout: Anissa Meksen (95-4) vs. Ashley Nichols (12-4) [Glory 52]

1. Unified Glory Featherweight Championship: Kevin VanNostrand (ic) (17-1) vs. Robin van Roosmalen (c) (50-16-3) [Glory 52]

BOXING

5. Vacant WBO Africa Bantamweight Championship: Frank Kiwalabye (15-0) vs. Joseph Agbeko (33-5)

4. Vacant WBA International Welterweight Championship: Carlos Molina (28-8-2) vs. Josh Kelly (5-0) [SKY/Showtime Championship Boxing]

3. WBA Intercontinental/WBO International Heavyweight Championships: Alexander Povetkin (c) (33-1) vs. David Price (22-4) [SKY/Showtime Championship Boxing]

2. WBA Super World Bantamweight Championship: Ryan Burnett (c) (18-0) vs. Yonfrez Parejo (21-2-1) [SKY/Showtime Championship Boxing]

1. WBA/WBO/IBF/IBO World Heavyweight Championships: Anthony Joshua (c) (20-0) vs. Joseph Parker (24-0) [SKY/Showtime Championship Boxing]

MMA

5. Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson (5-0) vs. Sean Santella (19-6-1) [PA Cage Fight 31]

4. Bantamweight Bout: Tyson Nam (16-8-1) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (10-3) [Fight Nights Global 86]

3. Welterweight Bout: Aliaskhab Khizriev (9-0) vs. Rousimar Palhares (19-8-1) [Fight Nights Global 85]

2. Featherweight Bout: Jomhod Chuwattana (debut) vs. Masanori Kanehara (26-13-5) [Deep Hachioji Chojin Matsuri 2018]

1. M-1 Welterweight Championship: Alexei Kunchenko (c) (17-0) vs. Alexander Butenko (45-12-3) [M-1 Challenge 90]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 240lb Black Belt Bout: Ricardo Ribiero vs. Sam McCoy [Fight To Win Pro 68]

4. 160lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Herbert Burns vs. Ricky Semiflia [Fight To Win Pro 68]

3. Inaugural Fight To Win Female Black Belt No-Gi Featherweight Championship: Ana Carolina Vieira vs. Tubby Alequin [Fight To Win Pro 68]

2. 170lb Black Belt Bout: AJ Agazarm vs. Alexandre Pimentel [Fight To Win Pro 68]

1. Fight To Win Black Belt No-Gi Lightweight Championship: Bill Cooper vs. Vagner Rocha [Fight To Win Pro 68]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who’s getting as much capital as he can to blow it next weekend because I have NO idea how to call both UFC title fights attempts to gather capital.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Anatoly Moiseev vs. Nordin Ben Moh

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Hirofumi Mukai over Kathawut Saikaew Boxing Camp

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: SKY/Showtime Championship Boxing

Upset of the Week: Michal Syrowatka over Robbie Davies Jr.

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Alexander Povetkin vs. David Price