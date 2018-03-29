Quantcast
Posted by on March 29, 2018

 

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

 

Friday March 30

 

8:00am: War On The Shore Boys Folkstyle Nationals (FloWrestling)
8:00am: Extreme Fighting Championship 68 Weigh-Ins (EFCWorldwide.tv)
8:30am: Joshua vs. Parker Weigh-Ins (Showtime YouTube)
9:00am: 2018 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open (FloWrestling)
10:00am: War On The Shore Girls Folkstyle Nationals (FloWrestling)
11:00am: M-1 Challenge 90 Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)
1:00pm: M-1 Challenge 90 ($7.99 Fite.tv)
3:00pm: 2018 Super Channel Championships ($16.99 Fite.tv)
6:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 68 (FloGrappling)
6:00pm: 2018 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open (FloWrestling)
9:00pm: 2018 Super Channel Championships ($16.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Beauties and the Beasts ($14.99 Fite.tv)

 

Saturday March 31

 

8:00am: War On The Shore Boys Folkstyle Nationals (FloWrestling)
9:00am: 2018 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open (FloWrestling)
10:00am: War On The Shore Girls Folkstyle Nationals (FloWrestling)
1:00pm: Extreme Fighting Championships 68 Prelims (Facebook)
3:00pm: 2018 Super Channel Championships ($16.99 Fite.tv)
5:00pm: Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker/Alexander Povetkin vs. David Price (Showtime)
5:30pm: Extreme Fighting Championship 68 (EFCWorldwide.tv)
6:00pm: 2018 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open (FloWrestling)
7:00pm: Dead Serious MMA 28 ($9.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: 360 Fight Club 6 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: Honor Fighting Championship ($14.99 Fite.tv)
8:30pm: Golden Boy on ESPN Prelims (ESPN3)
9:00pm: Glory 52 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)
9:00pm: 2018 Super Channel Championships ($16.99 Fite.tv)
10:00pm: Mark DeLuca vs. Ramses Agaton/Daniel Rosario Cruz vs. Jason Quigley (ESPN)
11:00pm: Glory 52 (ESPN3)

 

Sunday April 1

2:40am: Kunlun Fight 71 ($5.99 Fite.tv)
4:30am: Shootboxing 2018 Act 2 ($7.37 Shootboxing.org)
3:00pm: 2018 Super Channel Championships ($19.99 Fite.tv)

 

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: Eight bucks on easy bets last week leads to (looks at betting slip) …more easy bets. C’MON UFC, BRING YOUR SHITTY CARDS BACK, I WANT TO LOSE TO FEEL ALIVE AGAIN!

 

  1. Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker/Alexander Povetkin vs. David Price: The rebirth of the heavyweight division continues, and another huge main event comes to us as AJ takes on Joseph Parker, who might be a tad past his sell-by date, but is still a legit top-10 in the world. Plus an awesome undercard!

 

  2. Glory 52: A fantastic main event, putting the rare Glory interim champ against Robin van Roosmalen as the defending champ, but a weak card underneath it is disappointing.

 

 3. M-1 Challenge 90: An absolutely pathetic weekend for MMA means the boys from the East are your best option.

 

  4. Mark DeLuca vs. Ramses Agaton/Daniel Rosario Cruz vs. Jason Quigley: Aside from the afternoon’s mega-card, this Golden Boy card is the best you’re going to do in the sweet science this weekend.

 

  5. Kunlun Fight 71: Kunlun’s finally on a streaming service! And for a cheap price, you can certainly do worse to quench your late night kickboxing thirst.

 

  6. Fight To Win Pro 68: Another consistent offering from F2W, but with some damned good names on this version.

 

  7. 2018 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open: The Bill Farrell gets bigger every year, and has become a legit national-caliber tournament.

 

  8. Extreme Fighting Championship 68: EFC flies under the radar, being not exactly in the MMA hotbed that is South Africa, but they put on a good product at a unique time.

 

  9. Joshua vs. Parker Weigh-Ins: All right, big boys, how we looking? How we feeling? No slipping in the sauna and knocking yourselves out, alright?

 

  10. 2018 Super Channel Championships: Super Channel is roughly the Canadian equivalent of Golden Gloves, so if you want to see some of the best young amateur boxers north of the border, it’ll be a bit pricey, but there’s plenty to go around.

 

 

Under The Radar: A few things to keep an eye on away from the headlines.

 

  • Friday night, former bantamweight world champion Joseph Agbeko is fighting his fourth fight in a row in his native Ghana away from any kind of TV or streaming. Agbeko, whom you may remember as getting nailed in the pills damn near a dozen times by Abner Mares is 38, but usually with a former world champ who is still competitive, he might have one more title fight in him, but it’s hard to tell whether this strategy is building up to a contender fight, or simply fighting a retirement tour at home.  He’s fighting for a WBO Africa belt, but he’s clearly levels above that.
  • What to do with Alexei Kunchenko? Kunchenko is the reigning, defending, M-1 welterweight champion. He’s 17-0 and is only five years into his pro career. Seems like a super-prospect, right? Move over Sage Northcutt, we got a live one, here! Here’s the thing; he’s 33. Ouch. Changes things a bit. He’s also never fought outside of Russia. So he’s a tough nut to crack. He’s clearly a hell of a fighter, but what’s his career trajectory? Unlike the good ol’ Strikeforce days, M-1 doesn’t have an American co-promotion to get him on our TV screens, and at 33, he’s gotta start making hay while the sun is still shining. Does he try to get signed to a global promotions? Does he even want to, or does he enjoy the comforts of home too much? I hope he’s someone that doesn’t slip through the cracks because he’s an entertaining fighter with a story to tell.

 

 

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

 

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Kunlun Fight 70kg Tournament Semifinal: Anatoly Moiseev (19-3-1) vs. Nordin Ben Moh (52-6) [Kunlun Fight 71]

4. Middleweight Bout: Simon Marcus (47-4-2) vs. Zack Wells (4-0) [Glory 52]

3. 70kg Bout: Dzianis Zuev (21-8) vs. Jomthong Chuwattana (203-40-4) [Kunlun Fight 71]

2. 53kg Bout: Anissa Meksen (95-4) vs. Ashley Nichols (12-4) [Glory 52]

1. Unified Glory Featherweight Championship: Kevin VanNostrand (ic) (17-1) vs. Robin van Roosmalen (c) (50-16-3) [Glory 52]

 

BOXING

5. Vacant WBO Africa Bantamweight Championship: Frank Kiwalabye (15-0) vs. Joseph Agbeko (33-5)

4. Vacant WBA International Welterweight Championship: Carlos Molina (28-8-2) vs. Josh Kelly (5-0) [SKY/Showtime Championship Boxing]

3. WBA Intercontinental/WBO International Heavyweight Championships: Alexander Povetkin (c) (33-1) vs. David Price (22-4) [SKY/Showtime Championship Boxing]

2. WBA Super World Bantamweight Championship: Ryan Burnett (c) (18-0) vs. Yonfrez Parejo (21-2-1) [SKY/Showtime Championship Boxing]

1. WBA/WBO/IBF/IBO World Heavyweight Championships: Anthony Joshua (c) (20-0) vs. Joseph Parker (24-0) [SKY/Showtime Championship Boxing]

 

MMA

5. Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson (5-0) vs. Sean Santella (19-6-1) [PA Cage Fight 31]

4. Bantamweight Bout: Tyson Nam (16-8-1) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (10-3) [Fight Nights Global 86]

3. Welterweight Bout: Aliaskhab Khizriev (9-0) vs. Rousimar Palhares (19-8-1) [Fight Nights Global 85]

2. Featherweight Bout: Jomhod Chuwattana (debut) vs. Masanori Kanehara (26-13-5) [Deep Hachioji Chojin Matsuri 2018]

1. M-1 Welterweight Championship: Alexei Kunchenko (c) (17-0) vs. Alexander Butenko (45-12-3) [M-1 Challenge 90]

 

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 240lb Black Belt Bout: Ricardo Ribiero vs. Sam McCoy [Fight To Win Pro 68]

4. 160lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Herbert Burns vs. Ricky Semiflia [Fight To Win Pro 68]

3. Inaugural Fight To Win Female Black Belt No-Gi Featherweight Championship: Ana Carolina Vieira vs. Tubby Alequin [Fight To Win Pro 68]

2. 170lb Black Belt Bout: AJ Agazarm vs. Alexandre Pimentel [Fight To Win Pro 68]

1. Fight To Win Black Belt No-Gi Lightweight Championship: Bill Cooper vs. Vagner Rocha [Fight To Win Pro 68]

 

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who’s getting as much capital as he can to blow it next weekend because I have NO idea how to call both UFC title fights attempts to gather capital.

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Anatoly Moiseev vs. Nordin Ben Moh
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Hirofumi Mukai over Kathawut Saikaew Boxing Camp
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: SKY/Showtime Championship Boxing
Upset of the Week: Michal Syrowatka over Robbie Davies Jr.
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Alexander Povetkin vs. David Price