Look: Luke Walton's hot wife Bre Ladd supports him if fired by Lakers

Rumors are swirling about Lakers head coach Luke Walton being fired at the season end — as you can read here — given that the team is just 30-33, and is currently on track to miss the playoffs.

Many would agree that the Lakers are the most disappointing team in the NBA this season, and Walton is drawing a lot of criticism for it.

To his credit, however, he doesn’t seem to be fazed by any of it. Walton spoke to the media on Monday, and informed reporters that the team has been watching a lot of film in an effort to shore up their defensive woes.

Walton, to his credit, has a beautiful, supportive wife by his side. He’s been married since Bre Ladd since 2013. The two met while attending college at Arizona, and dated for seven years until getting marred in Aspen back in 2013, as you can see below.

Here are a few more photos of Luke and Bre.

sad