Report: Ben Roethlisberger out for the season with elbow injury

Week 2 in the NFL has not been kind to quarterbacks, as the Saints and Steelers can attest to.

Not long after it was revealed that Drew Brees will likely miss six weeks for New Orleans with a thumb injury, Pittsburgh released a statement on Monday from head coach Mike Tomlin that announced Ben Roethlisberger is done for the season with an elbow injury.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin released a statement regarding QB Ben Roethlisberger's elbow injury. MORE: https://t.co/xH30BJJx1S pic.twitter.com/Eyk2oBkqQe — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 16, 2019

Roethlisberger suffered the injury after attempting a pass in Sunday’s 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Mason Rudolph, who nearly led the Steelers to a fourth-quarter comeback, is expected to take over as the starter in Roethlisberger’s absence.

At age 37, you have to wonder if this is the last we’ll see of Roethlisberger in the NFL. He’s flirted with retirement in the past, and Rudolph might actually impress this season with Roethlisberger on the sideline.