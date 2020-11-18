NFL Week 11 Picks & Predictions

The NFL this past week had quite a few surprises with how some of the teams won. Now, coming to this week the NFL will have some good games on tap and it could be another interesting week as some of the teams will have to fight through the injury bug on the day.

Speaking of the injury bug the quarterback position is one that took another beating this week. One of the biggest news breaking injuries was that Drew Brees was injured and most likely out for a couple of weeks. The other news is Nick Foles is listed as a day to day player because of a hip injury he sustained on almost the last play of the game.

With those injuries in mind it will be interesting to see how the teams come out in the games this week. It will definitely provide a unique challenge when it comes to finding the best NFL picks, but also provide a lot of excitement that you may have never imagined possible this week.

Cardinals at Seahawks

The Cardinals are playing on the road which is a strong point for the Cardinals with a 3-1 record. The offense for Arizona is getting close to 30 points a game, but the defense for Arizona has given up only 23 points a game. That allows for an average of +6 point difference between the teams. What else is helping Arizona out is the fact that they are getting 44 yards more gained per game than allowed.

Seattle is coming in tied with the Cardinals for first place .The offense for Seattle is scoring 32 points a game, but unlike the typical Seattle defense they are giving up 30 points a game. Seattle for their part has ended up getting 426 yards a game gained, but in a testament to how bad the defense is again they are giving up 460 yards a game which is a -34 difference.

With this game here the Cardinals are playing well enough to pull out a lot of wins in the games that they should have lost. Now, the other thing that the Cardinals have going for them is their defense is stepping up on the year and it will definitely help the Cardinals in this game as the Seahawks defense struggles to stop the Cardinals offense.

Packers at Colts

Green Bay is one team that has been able to play really well on the year and it is needed with Rodgers getting older and not in his prime for much longer. The offense for Green Bay is getting only 31 points a game. But the defense has stepped up their play, but not much with 25 points a game allowed. The offense for Green Bay is able to get over 400 yards per game but the defense is giving up just over 350 yards a game.

The Colts are relying on Rivers to help lead the offense. However, one thing that has started to show up good for the Colts is the defense. The Rivers led offense has been able to get 27 points a game, but the real story is the defense giving up 20 points a game. The offense for the Colts has ended up getting 373 yards a game, but the defense has played great as well giving up just a touch over 300 yards a game.

With this game it will be a battle between a Rodgers led offense taking on a really good defense from Indianapolis. Look for the Colts defense to be the star in this game as it will be able to keep the Packers at bay as Rodgers is unable to find much in the way of help in this game. The lack of offensive production allows the Colts to win the game, but also cover the -2.5 spread.

Rams at Buccaneers

Monday Night football will have a great game with Goff getting a chance to showcase the Rams offense in the game. The downside for Los Angeles is the offense has only been able to get 24 points a game and has gained just a touch over 400 yards per game. The real story for the Rams is the defense which has stopped teams cold. Los Angeles has given up a total of 18 points a game, but has a good defense that has given up only 318 yards a game.

Tampa Bay has been led by Brady all year and it has definitely helped the Buccaneers offense out quite a bit on the year. The other thing that is going to come into play in this game is the fact that Tampa is averaging just under 30 points a game with over 375 yards per game offensively. The defense for Tampa Bay has not been as good averaging only 22 points a game, but are giving up just under 325 yards per game.

Coming to the game here the Buccaneers are the favorite and it will be interesting to see how well the Tampa Bay team does in the game. The Buccaneers are coming here with the better offense, but the worse defense. The Rams, for their part, are able to play balanced offensively, but the defense for the Rams will be tested in this game and that will make it harder for the Buccaneers to win, but the Rams defense will fail the test in the game which sees Tampa Bay win and cover the -3.5 spread.