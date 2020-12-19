Tristan Thompson on joining Boston Celtics: 'This is a city of winners"

Tristan Thompson is inching closer to his debut for the Boston Celtics. It’s possible it could come next Friday when the Celtics and Brooklyn Net reunite in that empty TD Garden for a game that actually counts.

It’s a game Thompson had in mind when he took the practice floor for the first time on Saturday.

“My role for this team is being a veteran leader, having success and taking stuff that I learned from some of the greats that I’ve played with to implement that with this team. I’m a competitor,” He said Saturday afternoon. “Whether it was my brother, our cousins, my teammates, when we step between those four lines, we want to compete at a high level, especially after yesterday’s game. I know people always say it’s preseason but that same team we play against them on Christmas. So I was pissed off with how we came out.”

Thompson playfully begrudges the veteran part of the leadership role, saying people are “making me feel old at 29,” but he embraces what it means to be a part of the Celtics organization.