Heading into the third round, world number one Scottie Scheffler has a five stroke lead. Can anyone catch him or will Scheffler come back to the rest of the pack? (All times Eastern for the log).

3:10 pm–As Scheffler tees off on the second hole after a par on the first, the weather is cold and the wind continues to be a challenge for the players…

3:13 pm–Shane Lowry of Ireland, the 2019 British Open, moves into second place all by himself, with a birdie on the par five second..