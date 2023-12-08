Heading into Week 14, only one team has been eliminated from playoff contention, meaning the 31 other teams are still alive for a playoff berth. If the season ended today*, which teams would make the playoffs? Below, we explore the 2023 NFL Playoff Picture.
*As of 12/8/2023
The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|2.
|
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|3.
|
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
2023 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC Seed ProjectionsThe Miami Dolphins are on top of the AFC. The Dolphins and Ravens are both 9-3, but Miami holds the tiebreaker for now.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars are third and fourth in the playoff standings. Kansas City holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Jacksonville.
Who would have guessed that three AFC South teams would be in playoff contention? The Colts and Texans occupy the sixth and seventh spots, respectively.
AFC Playoff Picture
- Miami Dolphins (8-3) – AFC East
- Baltimore Ravens (9-3) – AFC North
- Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) – AFC West
- Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) – AFC South
- Cleveland Browns (7-5) – Wild Card 1
- Indianapolis Colts (7-5) – Wild Card 2
- Houston Texans (7-5) – Wild Card 3
Bubble
8. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) – 3rd AFC North
9. Denver Broncos (6-6) – 2nd in AFC West
10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) – 4th in AFC North
11. Buffalo Bills (6-6) – 2nd in AFC East
12. Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) – 3rd in AFC West
13. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) – 4th in AFC West
14. New York Jets (4-8) – 3rd in AFC East
15. Tennessee Titans (4-8) – 4th in AFC South
16. New England Patriots (3-10) – 4th in AFC East
2023 NFL Playoff Picture: NFC Seed Projections
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently the top seed in the NFC. However, the San Francisco 49ers are the best team in the NFC after their 42-19 win over Philadelphia in Week 13.
The Detroit Lions are in a good spot. At 9-3, the Lions are on top of the NFC North and still have a chance to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference.
One of the Wild Card spots will go to the Dallas Cowboys. The other two spots are up for grabs. Two NFC North teams – Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers – would be the last two teams in the playoffs in the season ended today. However, there is a logjam from No. 6 – No. 10, so let’s see how this weekend plays out.
NFC Playoff Picture
- Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) – NFC East
- San Francisco 49ers (9-3) – NFC West
- Detroit Lions (9-3) – NFC North
- Atlanta Falcons (6-6) – AFC South
- Dallas Cowboys (9-3) – Wild Card 1
- Minnesota Vikings (6-6) – Wild Card 2
- Green Bay Packers (6-6) – Wild Card 3
Bubble
8. Los Angeles Rams (6-6) – 2nd in NFC West
9. Seattle Seahawks (6-6) – 3rd in NFC West
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) – 2nd in NFC South
11. New Orleans Saints (6-6) – 3rd in NFC
12. New York Giants (4-8) – 3rd in NFC East
13. Chicago Bears (4-8) – 4th in NFC North
14. Washington Commanders (4-9) – 4th in NFC East
15. Arizona Cardinals (3-10) – 4th in NFC West
Eliminated
Carolina Panthers (1-11) – 4th in NFC South