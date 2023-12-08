NFL News and Rumors

2023 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC And NFC Seed Projections Heading Into Week 14

Dan Girolamo
Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel

Heading into Week 14, only one team has been eliminated from playoff contention, meaning the 31 other teams are still alive for a playoff berth. If the season ended today*, which teams would make the playoffs? Below, we explore the 2023 NFL Playoff Picture.

*As of 12/8/2023 

2023 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC Seed Projections

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) leads his team onto the field before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 34-14. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
The Miami Dolphins are on top of the AFC. The Dolphins and Ravens are both 9-3, but Miami holds the tiebreaker for now.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars are third and fourth in the playoff standings. Kansas City holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Jacksonville.

Who would have guessed that three AFC South teams would be in playoff contention? The Colts and Texans occupy the sixth and seventh spots, respectively.

AFC Playoff Picture

  1. Miami Dolphins (8-3) – AFC East
  2. Baltimore Ravens (9-3) – AFC North
  3. Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) – AFC West
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) – AFC South
  5. Cleveland Browns (7-5) – Wild Card 1
  6. Indianapolis Colts (7-5) – Wild Card 2
  7. Houston Texans (7-5) – Wild Card 3

Bubble

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) – 3rd AFC North
9. Denver Broncos (6-6) – 2nd in AFC West
10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) – 4th in AFC North
11. Buffalo Bills (6-6) – 2nd in AFC East
12. Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) – 3rd in AFC West
13. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) – 4th in AFC West
14. New York Jets (4-8) – 3rd in AFC East
15. Tennessee Titans (4-8) – 4th in AFC South
16. New England Patriots (3-10) – 4th in AFC East

2023 NFL Playoff Picture: NFC Seed Projections

2023 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC And NFC Seed Projections Heading Into Week 14
Brock Purdy (Eric Hartline, USA Today)

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently the top seed in the NFC. However, the San Francisco 49ers are the best team in the NFC after their 42-19 win over Philadelphia in Week 13.

The Detroit Lions are in a good spot. At 9-3, the Lions are on top of the NFC North and still have a chance to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference.

One of the Wild Card spots will go to the Dallas Cowboys. The other two spots are up for grabs. Two NFC North teams – Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers – would be the last two teams in the playoffs in the season ended today. However, there is a logjam from No. 6 – No. 10, so let’s see how this weekend plays out.

NFC Playoff Picture

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) – NFC East
  2. San Francisco 49ers (9-3) – NFC West
  3. Detroit Lions (9-3) – NFC North
  4. Atlanta Falcons (6-6) – AFC South
  5. Dallas Cowboys (9-3) – Wild Card 1
  6. Minnesota Vikings (6-6) – Wild Card 2
  7. Green Bay Packers (6-6) – Wild Card 3

Bubble

8. Los Angeles Rams (6-6) – 2nd in NFC West
9. Seattle Seahawks (6-6) – 3rd in NFC West
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) – 2nd in NFC South
11. New Orleans Saints (6-6) – 3rd in NFC
12. New York Giants (4-8) – 3rd in NFC East
13. Chicago Bears (4-8) – 4th in NFC North
14. Washington Commanders (4-9) – 4th in NFC East
15. Arizona Cardinals (3-10) – 4th in NFC West

Eliminated

Carolina Panthers (1-11) – 4th in NFC South

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
