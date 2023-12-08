Heading into Week 14, only one team has been eliminated from playoff contention, meaning the 31 other teams are still alive for a playoff berth. If the season ended today*, which teams would make the playoffs? Below, we explore the 2023 NFL Playoff Picture.

*As of 12/8/2023

2023 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC Seed Projections

The Miami Dolphins are on top of the AFC. The Dolphins and Ravens are both 9-3, but Miami holds the tiebreaker for now.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars are third and fourth in the playoff standings. Kansas City holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Jacksonville.

Who would have guessed that three AFC South teams would be in playoff contention? The Colts and Texans occupy the sixth and seventh spots, respectively.

AFC Playoff Picture

Miami Dolphins (8-3) – AFC East Baltimore Ravens (9-3) – AFC North Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) – AFC West Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) – AFC South Cleveland Browns (7-5) – Wild Card 1 Indianapolis Colts (7-5) – Wild Card 2 Houston Texans (7-5) – Wild Card 3

Bubble

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) – 3rd AFC North

9. Denver Broncos (6-6) – 2nd in AFC West

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) – 4th in AFC North

11. Buffalo Bills (6-6) – 2nd in AFC East

12. Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) – 3rd in AFC West

13. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) – 4th in AFC West

14. New York Jets (4-8) – 3rd in AFC East

15. Tennessee Titans (4-8) – 4th in AFC South

16. New England Patriots (3-10) – 4th in AFC East

2023 NFL Playoff Picture: NFC Seed Projections

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently the top seed in the NFC. However, the San Francisco 49ers are the best team in the NFC after their 42-19 win over Philadelphia in Week 13.

The Detroit Lions are in a good spot. At 9-3, the Lions are on top of the NFC North and still have a chance to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference.

One of the Wild Card spots will go to the Dallas Cowboys. The other two spots are up for grabs. Two NFC North teams – Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers – would be the last two teams in the playoffs in the season ended today. However, there is a logjam from No. 6 – No. 10, so let’s see how this weekend plays out.

NFC Playoff Picture

Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) – NFC East San Francisco 49ers (9-3) – NFC West Detroit Lions (9-3) – NFC North Atlanta Falcons (6-6) – AFC South Dallas Cowboys (9-3) – Wild Card 1 Minnesota Vikings (6-6) – Wild Card 2 Green Bay Packers (6-6) – Wild Card 3

Bubble

8. Los Angeles Rams (6-6) – 2nd in NFC West

9. Seattle Seahawks (6-6) – 3rd in NFC West

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) – 2nd in NFC South

11. New Orleans Saints (6-6) – 3rd in NFC

12. New York Giants (4-8) – 3rd in NFC East

13. Chicago Bears (4-8) – 4th in NFC North

14. Washington Commanders (4-9) – 4th in NFC East

15. Arizona Cardinals (3-10) – 4th in NFC West

Eliminated

Carolina Panthers (1-11) – 4th in NFC South