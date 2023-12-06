The New York Jets are returning to quarterback Zach Wilson as the former No. 2 draft pick will start against the Houston Texans, head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday.

Jets To Start Zach Wilson At QB

"He's fired up." Coach Saleh on QB Zach Wilson pic.twitter.com/8aD2ggbZft — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 6, 2023

“Zach gives us the best chance to win,” Saleh told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s fired up. Like I said on Monday, he came into my office on Monday. He wants the ball, and he’s excited about getting this opportunity to finish the season.”

Wilson replaces Tim Boyle, who started the previous two games. In Week 13’s loss to the Falcons, Boyle completed 14 of 25 passes for 148 yards and one interception. Boyle was benched and replaced with Trevor Siemian, who went 5-13 for 66 yards in relief.

Boyle was released by the Jets on Tuesday. Siemian will be Wilson’s backup.

The Jets signed Brett Rypien off the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. Rypien will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The news comes two days after The Athletic reported the Jets were looking to make a quarterback change, but Wilson was “reluctant” to step back in.

Timeline of events we are reporting: Zach Wilson made clear to multiple members of the organization — players, staff, coaches — of his apprehension to start due to perceived injury risk, per sources. The conversations with Rodgers came as a result of Wilson’s shared sentiments… — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 4, 2023

Aaron Rodgers Unlikely To Return In 2023

Robert Saleh said that he does not believe the #Jets building has a problem with leaks to media in light of @TheAthletic’s report, and other stories over the years . “No,” he said when asked directly. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers called the leaks “chicken shit” on the… pic.twitter.com/qDMFRo3She — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 6, 2023

The original plan for Aaron Rodgers was to try and play on Christmas Eve, but only if two things happened: he was healthy, and the Jets had a shot at the playoffs.

Heading into Week 14, the Jets are 4-8 and have a less than 1% chance of making the playoffs.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported earlier this week that Rodgers is unlikely to play again during the 2023 season, meaning Wilson will likely be the starter for the remaining five games.

It was a triumphant week for #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, who returned to practice just 11 weeks after Achilles surgery. Unprecedented. Yet it's still appearing unlikely that he'll play in a game during the 2023 season. My story on Rodgers' recovery: https://t.co/P8NgT5nxoo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2023