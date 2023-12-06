NFL News and Rumors

Jets To Start Zach Wilson At QB: Why Are They Returning To Former Top Draft Pick?

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson

The New York Jets are returning to quarterback Zach Wilson as the former No. 2 draft pick will start against the Houston Texans, head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday.

Jets To Start Zach Wilson At QB

“Zach gives us the best chance to win,” Saleh told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s fired up. Like I said on Monday, he came into my office on Monday. He wants the ball, and he’s excited about getting this opportunity to finish the season.”

Wilson replaces Tim Boyle, who started the previous two games. In Week 13’s loss to the Falcons, Boyle completed 14 of 25 passes for 148 yards and one interception. Boyle was benched and replaced with Trevor Siemian, who went 5-13 for 66 yards in relief.

Boyle was released by the Jets on Tuesday. Siemian will be Wilson’s backup.

The Jets signed Brett Rypien off the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. Rypien will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The news comes two days after The Athletic reported the Jets were looking to make a quarterback change, but Wilson was “reluctant” to step back in.

Aaron Rodgers Unlikely To Return In 2023

The original plan for Aaron Rodgers was to try and play on Christmas Eve, but only if two things happened: he was healthy, and the Jets had a shot at the playoffs.

Heading into Week 14, the Jets are 4-8 and have a less than 1% chance of making the playoffs.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported earlier this week that Rodgers is unlikely to play again during the 2023 season, meaning Wilson will likely be the starter for the remaining five games.

Topics  
Jets NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

