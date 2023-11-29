NFL News and Rumors

Jets Open Aaron Rodgers’ Practice Window: When Will QB Play Again?

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
2 min read
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8), on injured reserve

Aaron Rodgers is one step closer to returning as the New York Jets opened his 21-day practice window on Wednesday. Will the four-time MVP play again this season?

Jets Open Aaron Rodgers’ Practice Window

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Rodgers was cleared to return to practice. Rodgers is cleared for functional activity, not contact.

“This isn’t so much getting ready to play as much as it is a progression in his rehab,” Saleh said. “I can’t get into all the detail in regards to IR designations and where we stand and why we are able to do this. But for Aaron, what he will be doing in practice is no different than what he would be doing in Field Three — as you all watch it. In regards to certain drills, individuals, being able to throw it instead of staff members it’s teammates. So, there’s no added risk to it. There’s certain things that he’s been cleared that we are going to allow him to do.”

Rodgers, who turns 40 on Dec. 2, continues to defy all logic in his rehab. Rodgers is just 11 weeks removed from his surgery to fix a torn Achilles suffered on the fourth play of the 2023 season.

When Will Aaron Rodgers Play Again?

The Jets have 21 days to decide if they will activate Rodgers from IR. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers is targeting Christmas Eve as his return date, four days after the 21-day window closes on Dec. 20.

The Jets play the Washington Commanders at home on Christmas Eve.

Rodgers has said that his return depends on two things: health and the Jets’ playoff chances. As of Nov. 29, the Jets are third in the AFC East and 15th in the AFC at 4-7.

The Jets welcome the Atlanta Falcons to MetLife on Sunday.

Topics  
Jets NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

