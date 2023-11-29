Heading into Week 13, the top of the NFC is rounding into shape, while the AFC still has a lot of questions left to be answered. If the season ended today*, which teams would make the playoffs? Below, we explore the 2023 NFL Playoff Picture.

*As of 11/28/2023

2023 NFL Playoffs: AFC Seed Projections

The Baltimore Ravens currently occupy the top spot in the AFC standings. If the season ended today, the Ravens would be the top seed and earn the bye.

If the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins win in Week 13, there would be four teams at 9-3 with five games remaining.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns occupy two of the three Wild Card positions, with the Indianapolis Colts holding onto the seventh and final playoff spot. Keep an eye on the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos, who play each other on Sunday in a game with massive playoff implications.

AFC Playoff Picture

Baltimore Ravens (9-3) – AFC North Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) – AFC West Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) – AFC South Miami Dolphins (8-3) – AFC East Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) – Wild Card 1 Cleveland Browns (7-4) – Wild Card 2 Indianapolis Colts (6-5) – Wild Card 3

Bubble

8. Houston Texans (6-5) – 3rd in AFC South

9. Denver Broncos (6-5) – 2nd in AFC West

10. Buffalo Bills (6-6) – 2nd in AFC East

11. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) – 4th in AFC North

12. Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) – 3rd in AFC West

13. Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) – 4th in AFC West

14. Tennessee Titans (4-7) – 4th in AFC South

15. New York Jets (4-7) – 3rd in AFC East

16. New England Patriots (2-9) – 4th in AFC East

2023 NFL Playoffs: NFC Seed Projections

The Philadelphia Eagles are firmly in the driver’s seat in the NFC with a two-game lead over the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 1 seed. However, the 49ers could close the gap if they beat the Eagles on Sunday in an NFC Championship rematch.

The Detroit Lions moved back to the No. 3 seed, but at 8-3, they still have a great chance of securing the No. 2 seed.

The Dallas Cowboys are the top Wild Card team. However, Dallas is in a favorable spot because the Cowboys would draw the NFC South winner, the weakest division champ.

NFC Playoff Picture

Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) – NFC East San Francisco 49ers (8-3) – NFC West Detroit Lions (8-3) – NFC North Atlanta Falcons (5-6) – AFC South Dallas Cowboys (8-3) – Wild Card 1 Seattle Seahawks (6-5) – Wild Card 2 Minnesota Vikings (6-6) – Wild Card 3

Bubble

8. Green Bay Packers (5-6) – 3rd in NFC North

9. Los Angeles Rams (5-6) – 3rd in NFC West

10. New Orleans Saints (5-6) – 2nd in NFC South

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) – 3rd in NFC South

12. New York Giants (4-8) – 3rd in NFC East

13. Chicago Bears (4-8) – 4th in NFC North

14. Washington Commanders (4-8) – 4th in NFC East

15. Arizona Cardinals (2-10) – 4th in NFC West

16. Carolina Panthers (1-10) – 4th in NFC South