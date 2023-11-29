Heading into Week 13, the top of the NFC is rounding into shape, while the AFC still has a lot of questions left to be answered. If the season ended today*, which teams would make the playoffs? Below, we explore the 2023 NFL Playoff Picture.
*As of 11/28/2023
2023 NFL Playoffs: AFC Seed Projections
The Baltimore Ravens currently occupy the top spot in the AFC standings. If the season ended today, the Ravens would be the top seed and earn the bye.
If the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins win in Week 13, there would be four teams at 9-3 with five games remaining.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns occupy two of the three Wild Card positions, with the Indianapolis Colts holding onto the seventh and final playoff spot. Keep an eye on the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos, who play each other on Sunday in a game with massive playoff implications.
AFC Playoff Picture
- Baltimore Ravens (9-3) – AFC North
- Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) – AFC West
- Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) – AFC South
- Miami Dolphins (8-3) – AFC East
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) – Wild Card 1
- Cleveland Browns (7-4) – Wild Card 2
- Indianapolis Colts (6-5) – Wild Card 3
Bubble
8. Houston Texans (6-5) – 3rd in AFC South
9. Denver Broncos (6-5) – 2nd in AFC West
10. Buffalo Bills (6-6) – 2nd in AFC East
11. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) – 4th in AFC North
12. Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) – 3rd in AFC West
13. Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) – 4th in AFC West
14. Tennessee Titans (4-7) – 4th in AFC South
15. New York Jets (4-7) – 3rd in AFC East
16. New England Patriots (2-9) – 4th in AFC East
2023 NFL Playoffs: NFC Seed Projections
The Philadelphia Eagles are firmly in the driver’s seat in the NFC with a two-game lead over the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 1 seed. However, the 49ers could close the gap if they beat the Eagles on Sunday in an NFC Championship rematch.
The Detroit Lions moved back to the No. 3 seed, but at 8-3, they still have a great chance of securing the No. 2 seed.
The Dallas Cowboys are the top Wild Card team. However, Dallas is in a favorable spot because the Cowboys would draw the NFC South winner, the weakest division champ.
NFC Playoff Picture
- Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) – NFC East
- San Francisco 49ers (8-3) – NFC West
- Detroit Lions (8-3) – NFC North
- Atlanta Falcons (5-6) – AFC South
- Dallas Cowboys (8-3) – Wild Card 1
- Seattle Seahawks (6-5) – Wild Card 2
- Minnesota Vikings (6-6) – Wild Card 3
Bubble
8. Green Bay Packers (5-6) – 3rd in NFC North
9. Los Angeles Rams (5-6) – 3rd in NFC West
10. New Orleans Saints (5-6) – 2nd in NFC South
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) – 3rd in NFC South
12. New York Giants (4-8) – 3rd in NFC East
13. Chicago Bears (4-8) – 4th in NFC North
14. Washington Commanders (4-8) – 4th in NFC East
15. Arizona Cardinals (2-10) – 4th in NFC West
16. Carolina Panthers (1-10) – 4th in NFC South