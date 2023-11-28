NFL Week 13 Power Rankings: 49ers, Cowboys Continue to Climb

Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes

1 Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

+410 The Eagles have trailed at halftime in each of their past four games and found ways to come back and win. That’s the championship pedigree in full effect. Sunday’s game against the 49ers could be the first of two matchups this season.

2 San Francisco 49ers (8-3)

+425 When the 49ers are healthy, they look unstoppable. San Francisco defeated the Seahawks 31-13, but it could have been much worse. With a healthy Brock Purdy, the 49ers will look to exact their revenge on the Eagles for last year’s NFC Championship.

3 Baltimore Ravens (9-3) +700 In typical Ravens’ fashion, Baltimore allowed the Chargers to hang in the game despite controlling the game from start to finish. A win is a win, but the Ravens must learn to put teams away early if they plan on coming out of the AFC.

4 Kansas City Chiefs (8-3)

+450 After the Raiders jumped out to a 14-0 lead, the Chiefs outscored the Raiders 31-3 the rest of the way. The Chiefs are in a good spot heading into Week 13. Kansas City heads to Lambeau Field on Sunday night for an interesting game with the emerging Packers.

5 Dallas Cowboys (8-3)

+1000 Dallas gave Cowboys fans a Thanksgiving gift with their 45-10 victory over the Commanders. When will opposing teams learn to keep it away from DaRon Bland? The Cowboys must get past Seattle before their highly-anticipated rematch with the Eagles.

6 Detroit Lions (8-3)

+1600 The Lions’ Thanksgiving losing streak continued, falling 29-22 to the Packers. Detroit still leads the NFC North by two games in the win column. The Lions head to New Orleans to face the Saints and their tough defense.

7 Miami Dolphins (8-3)

+800 The Dolphins continue to dominate inferior competition, with their latest win coming over the Jets on Black Friday. Miami will be favored in their next three games before facing the Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

8 Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)

+1600 The Jaguars reestablished themselves as the favorite to win the AFC South with a 24-21 win over the Houston Texans. Jacksonville remains a dark horse for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Jaguars now play three straight games against the AFC North, starting with the Bengals on Monday night.

9 Cleveland Browns (7-4)

+6000 The Browns’ elite defense could not bail them against the Broncos, falling 29-22. Dorian Thompson-Robinson left the game with a concussion. P.J. Walker finished the game in DTR’s place. If DTR can’t go, veteran Joe Flacco could get the nod against the Rams on Sunday.

10 Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) +6600 Pittsburgh has an offense. In their first game since firing Matt Canada, the Steelers gained over 400 yards of total offense in a 16-10 victory over the Bengals. This was the first time all season that Pittsburgh outgained their opponent. The Steelers welcome the Cardinals to Pittsburgh in Week 13.

11 Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

+6000 After a 5-2 start, Seattle has lost three of their last four games. The Seahawks currently hold the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs. However, the Seahawks now face the Cowboys in game two of a four-game stretch that includes matchups with the 49ers and Eagles.

12 Houston Texans (6-5)

+6600 The Texans’ comeback fell just short as Matt Ammendola’s game-tying kick doinked off the crossbar. Houston is now on the outside looking in for the AFC playoff picture. Houston plays Denver in a game with significant playoff implications.

13 Denver Broncos (6-5) +8000 Remember when the Broncos allowed 70 points? That feels like a lifetime ago. Denver has won five straight games to insert themselves back in the playoff hunt. If Denver somehow makes the playoffs, Sean Payton will have a strong case for Coach of the Year.

14 Buffalo Bills (6-6)

+3300 Josh Allen did everything he could to win the game on Sunday, but a failed connection with Gabe Davis cost Buffalo the win. The Bills are on thin ice as their chances to make the playoffs are slim. Buffalo may have to go 4-1 in their final five games to make the playoffs.

15 Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

+15000 Don’t look now, but the Colts hold the seventh and final spot in the AFC playoffs. Gardner Minshew will have a long NFL career if he can get the Colts to the playoffs. However, Jonathan Taylor may miss some time with a thumb injury.

16 Minnesota Vikings (6-6)

+10000 In 2022, the Vikings seemingly always pulled out one-score victories. Now, Minnesota is on the other side of these one-score games. The Vikings lost their second consecutive game by one score or less. Joshua Dobbs threw four INTs against the Bears, which may lead to head coach Kevin O’Connell making a QB change.

17 Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) +15000 Life without Joe Burrow is going to be difficult. The Bengals had multiple chances to beat the Steelers, but Jake Browning could not make enough plays to take the lead. The Bengals’ playoff chances are rapidly dwindling. Cincy heads to Jacksonville on Monday night.

18 Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

+12500 The unpredictableness of the NFC South continued this past Sunday as the Falcons defeated the Saints to move into first place in the division. Because of Atlanta’s inconsistency, don’t be surprised if the Jets knock them off in Week 13.

19 Los Angeles Rams (5-6) +15000 Do you think the Rams missed Kyren Williams or what? In his first game in over a month, Williams accumulated 200+ total yards and two touchdowns in a Rams’ 37-14 win over the Cardinals. The Rams welcome the Cleveland Browns to SoFi in Week 13.

20 Green Bay Packers (5-6) +12500 The Packers are hanging around in the NFC after a huge win against the Lions on Thanksgiving. Jordan Love’s last two games: 590 yards passing, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Let’s see how Green Bay looks when they play the Chiefs on Sunday night at Lambeau.

21 New Orleans Saints (5-6) +8000 I wonder if the Saints regret giving Derek Carr a $150-million contract. Carr threw for over 300 yards, but the offense only put up 15 points in a loss to the Falcons. Let’s face it: the Saints are an average team with a mediocre coach who will probably lose to the Cowboys in the Wild Card Round if they make the playoffs.

22 Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

+30000 The Raiders jumped out to a 14-0 lead against the Chiefs. Then, Kansas City woke up and outscored the Raiders 31-3. The playoffs are now a long shot. Let’s see how Antonio Pierce handles these final five games to see if he’s done enough to be promoted to head coach.

23 Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) +10000 Look, someone has to fall on the sword. In this scenario, that’s Brandon Staley. How Staley is still the coach is beyond me. If the Chargers plan to part ways with Staley at the end of the year, they might as well do it now to give Kellen Moore an audition as head coach.

24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

+25000 Even at 4-7, the Bucs are still alive for the NFC South. Tampa’s last four losses have all been within one score. A few bounces go their way, and the Bucs would be in the first place. Tampa should get things back on track on Sunday against the Panthers.

25 Washington Commanders (4-8) +150000 After a 45-10 loss on Thanksgiving, Ron Rivera finally relieved Jack Del Rio of his duties as defensive coordinator. In all honesty, Rivera probably should have been let go, too. However, Riverboat Ron gets one final chance to prove to Josh Harris that he should be the coach next season. It all starts with the Dolphins in Week 13.

26 New York Jets (4-7)

+25000 Jets fans got what they wanted with the quarterback change. However, the offense failed to do anything under Tim Boyle in a 34-13 loss to the Dolphins. Aaron Rodgers is targeting Christmas Eve as his return, but I imagine he won’t come back if the Jets are out of playoff contention by then.

27 Chicago Bears (4-8)

+50000 It wasn’t pretty, but the Bears entered Minnesota and won 12-10 over the Vikings on Monday Night Football. D.J. Moore continues to prove why he’s a true No. 2 receiver after an 11-catch, 114-yard performance. The Bears are still in line to have two top-five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

28 Tennessee Titans (4-7)

+30000 Don’t expect a Mike Vrabel team to quit on the season. The Titans showed signs of life in their 17-10 win over the Panthers. Derrick Henry looked like his old self, rushing for 76 yards and two touchdowns. The Titans play the Colts in Tennessee on Sunday.

29 New York Giants (4-8) +100000 Jersey Juice won again as Tommy DeVito made enough plays to lead the Giants to a 10-7 win over the Patriots. DeVito is one of the best stories in the NFL right now. If he keeps this up, he could earn himself a lot of money as a backup in the league.

30 Arizona Cardinals (2-10)

+250000 Sean McVay owns the Cardinals (13-2), so Arizona never stood a chance against the Rams. The more the draft board shakes out, the more the Cardinals should consider taking Marvin Harrison Jr. to pair with Kyler Murray.

31 New England Patriots (2-9)

+150000 At this point, I feel bad for Mac Jones. The Patriots ruined his confidence after a promising rookie season. The Jones-Bailey Zappe combo could not defeat the lowly Giants on Sunday. Can the Patriots keep up their tank long enough to secure a top pick and take a quarterback?