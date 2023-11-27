Carolina Panthers Fire Head Coach Frank Reich After 11 Games

After 11 games, the Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich, team owner David Tepper announced Monday.

Frank Reich Fired After 11 Games

“I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers,” Tepper wrote in a statement. “I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well.”

Special team coordinator Christ Tabor will be the Panthers’ interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will take over play-calling duties, with senior assistant Jim Caldwell as his special advisor.

The 2023 season has been a disaster for Carolina. The team holds the worst record in the NFL at 1-10. To make matters worse, the Panthers do not own their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That belongs to the Chicago Bears, who traded the No. 1 pick to the Panthers for a package of picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Panthers Offensive Struggles Continue

Besides the record, one of the primary reasons for Reich’s firing had to do with Bryce Young. The No. 1 overall pick has struggled all season. Young’s numbers: 216-350, 1,877 yards, nine touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a QBR of 32.0.

Young and the offense are one of the worst units in the league. The Panthers are bottom-five in total yards, passing yards, rushing yards, and points. The Panthers have scored 15 or fewer points in five straight games.

Carolina travels to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers in Week 13.