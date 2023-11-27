NFL News and Rumors

Carolina Panthers Fire Head Coach Frank Reich After 11 Games

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich

After 11 games, the Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich, team owner David Tepper announced Monday.

Frank Reich Fired After 11 Games

“I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers,” Tepper wrote in a statement. “I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well.”

Special team coordinator Christ Tabor will be the Panthers’ interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will take over play-calling duties, with senior assistant Jim Caldwell as his special advisor.

The 2023 season has been a disaster for Carolina. The team holds the worst record in the NFL at 1-10. To make matters worse, the Panthers do not own their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That belongs to the Chicago Bears, who traded the No. 1 pick to the Panthers for a package of picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Panthers Offensive Struggles Continue

Besides the record, one of the primary reasons for Reich’s firing had to do with Bryce Young. The No. 1 overall pick has struggled all season. Young’s numbers: 216-350, 1,877 yards, nine touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a QBR of 32.0.

Young and the offense are one of the worst units in the league. The Panthers are bottom-five in total yards, passing yards, rushing yards, and points. The Panthers have scored 15 or fewer points in five straight games.

Carolina travels to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers in Week 13.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Panthers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Viking quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos

Bears vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay: +700 SGP For Monday Night Football

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9min
NFL News and Rumors
Bears wide receiver DJ Moore
Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football Player Props: D.J. Moore Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds
Bears vs. Vikings: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
jalen hurts tops bills in instant classic (1)
NFL Week 12: Highlighting Wild Action, Fans Witness Philadelphia Eagles Win Thriller, Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper Using Choice Locker-Room Words
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs v Detroit Lions
Barry Sanders Responds To Tom Brady’s Comment About Mediocrity In Today’s NFL
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 26 2023
NFL News and Rumors
panthers frank reich on sidelines vs dallas (1)
Panthers Notebook: Coach Frank Reich Sells Players Retain ‘Fire In The Belly’ To Compete On Road Vs. Tennessee Titans, Finish NFL Season ‘Highly-Motivated’
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 26 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson
How to Watch Bears vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top