Report: Carolina Panthers Head Coach Frank Reich Will Relinquish Play-Calling Duties

Wendi Oliveros
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich reportedly will change the team’s offensive approach when they next take the field after their Week 7 bye.

Reich will no longer be calling the plays; he is handing over that responsibility to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

This is Reich’s first year as the head coach of the Panthers.

With 2023  No. 1 overall pick quarterback Bryce Young as the team’s QB1, he wants to give the offense a winning rhythm and confidence boost before it is too late in the season, and his job security could be in jeopardy.

Brown, 37, was formerly the running backs coach, tight ends coach, and assistant head coach for the Los Angeles Rams and is a Super Bowl Champion.

He has never been an NFL offensive coordinator, but he was the OC for the University of Miami (FL) from 2016-2018.

The Panthers are wise to change things up because they are 0-6.

Brown is a former NFL running back.

He was an undrafted free agent in 2008 who was a member of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad before a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns from 2009-2010.

With a bye week to work out the kinks and make the transition more seamless, the Panthers will be looking to pick up their first win of the season.

In Week 8, they host the Houston Texans; in Week 9, they host the Indianapolis Colts.

The Chicago Bears are their opponent in a Week 10 road game.

Brown’s offensive experience as a player and an up-and-coming coach will be on display beginning in Week 8 when he takes over the play-calling duties.

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
