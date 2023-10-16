Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich reportedly will change the team’s offensive approach when they next take the field after their Week 7 bye.

Reich will no longer be calling the plays; he is handing over that responsibility to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

#Panthers coach Frank Reich informed players today he has decided to hand over play-calling duties to OC Thomas Brown, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo and @RapSheet. Brown, 37, is highly regarded. Now, with Carolina 0-6, he’ll call the shots for No. 1 pick Bryce Young. pic.twitter.com/vNjFyfRKor — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2023

This is Reich’s first year as the head coach of the Panthers.

With 2023 No. 1 overall pick quarterback Bryce Young as the team’s QB1, he wants to give the offense a winning rhythm and confidence boost before it is too late in the season, and his job security could be in jeopardy.

Brown, 37, was formerly the running backs coach, tight ends coach, and assistant head coach for the Los Angeles Rams and is a Super Bowl Champion.

He has never been an NFL offensive coordinator, but he was the OC for the University of Miami (FL) from 2016-2018.

The Panthers are wise to change things up because they are 0-6.

🚨 BREAKING #Panthers Frank Reich has handed over playing calling duties to Thomas Brown. #KeepPounding The Carolina Panthers are the only winless team in the #NFL pic.twitter.com/v7b0qU7QDX — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 16, 2023

Brown is a former NFL running back.

He was an undrafted free agent in 2008 who was a member of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad before a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns from 2009-2010.

With a bye week to work out the kinks and make the transition more seamless, the Panthers will be looking to pick up their first win of the season.

In Week 8, they host the Houston Texans; in Week 9, they host the Indianapolis Colts.

The Chicago Bears are their opponent in a Week 10 road game.

Brown’s offensive experience as a player and an up-and-coming coach will be on display beginning in Week 8 when he takes over the play-calling duties.

