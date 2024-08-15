Featured

2024 Fantasy Football Sleepers

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid

Football season is around the corner which means fantasy football is about to heat up across the country. As a result, many fantasy owners are scouring the internet and researching ways to build the best possible roster. However, there are always a few players each season that exceed expectations and produce more than their projected value. Those would be sleepers. Sometimes, these sleepers are the difference makers that determine whether you win your fantasy football league or come in last place. Without further adieu, here are three fantasy football sleepers to have on your radar for the 2024-25 campaign. 

Three Fantasy Football Sleepers for 2024 

Khalil Shakir 

Khalil Shakir may not be the splashiest name on this list. He is not even the only Buffalo Bill on this list. However, Shakir could be in for a career year with the Bills given the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Many expect the Bills to alter their scheme due to the litany of offseason casualties. Still, a team led by Josh Allen would be foolish to completely abandon the passing game. As a result, there is a legitimate chance for Shakir to step into the role of wide receiver one and shock many peers from around the fantasy football world. 

Jaleel McLaughlin 

McLaughlin has a golden opportunity to seize the starting job in Denver. Especially in Sean Payton’s offense that loves to utilize the run. He does have competition for the starting job, but his quickness and explosive big-play ability from the backfield will certainly give the Broncos an ace up their sleeve. Last season, he finished second in yards per carry (5.4), and also showcased his ability as a pass-catcher. Considering the jury is still out on who will be the starting quarterback for the Broncos, expect them to be a run-heavy offense making McLaughlin a potential fantasy football darling this year. 

Dalton Kincaid

Many are projecting Kincaid to breakout and for good reason. As alluded to already, many of Buffalo’s primary targets from last year are no longer on the roster. However, Kincaid showed massive bouts of potential toward the end of last year. Now, the door is open for him to become Josh Allen’s favorite weapon. Last year, Kincaid finished with 73 receptions for 673 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and a catch percentage of 80.2 percent in 11 games started. All in all, these three players are ones you should certainly keep on your radar as you prepare for your fantasy football draft. 

Topics  
Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
NBA 3-Point Contest - Patty Mills

Patty Mills Agrees to One-Year, $3.3 Million Deal With Utah Jazz

Author image Mathew Huff  •  5h
Featured
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid
2024 Fantasy Football Sleepers
Author image Mathew Huff  •  5h
Featured
west virginia sports betting super bowl
Matthew Stafford Hoping to Play “Three of Four,” More Seasons
Author image Mathew Huff  •  5h
Featured
Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors
Lauri Markkanen Inks Five-Year Extension With Utah Jazz
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 7 2024
Featured
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
Titans Sign Quandre Diggs to One-Year Deal
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 7 2024
Featured
Utah Jazz v Charlotte Hornets
Gordon Hayward Retires After 14 NBA Seasons
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 1 2024
Featured
NBA 3-Point Contest Odds - Luke Kennard has the best odds to the win the NBA 3-Point Contest in 2022
Grizzlies, Luke Kennard Agree to One-Year Deal
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 31 2024
More News
Arrow to top