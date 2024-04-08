NBA News and Rumors

2024 NBA Playoff Picture: Standings Heading Into Final Week

Dan Girolamo
Los Angeles Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26)

It’s the final week of the 2023-2024 NBA regular season, and the playoff races are heating up. Below, we examine the 2024 NBA Playoff Picture in the Eastern and Western Conferences.

Note: Standings before the April 8 games.

2024 NBA Playoff Picture: Western Conference

The Minnesota Timberwolves regained the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with Sunday night’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wolves hold the tiebreaker over the Denver Nuggets. Minnesota and Denver play each other on April 10.

The Oklahoma City Thunder clinched a top-four seed with their victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors currently occupy the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds, respectively. The Warriors will be in the Play-In Tournament, while the Lakers have an outside chance of making the top six.

Western Conference Standings

  1. Minnesota Timberwolves – 54-24*
  2. Denver Nuggets – 54-24*
  3. Oklahoma City Thunder – 53-25*
  4. Los Angeles Clippers – 50-28
  5. Dallas Mavericks – 48-30
  6. Phoenix Suns – 46-32

Play-In Tournament

7. New Orleans Pelicans – 46-32
8. Sacramento Kings – 45-33
9. Los Angeles Lakers – 45-34
10. Golden State Warriors – 43-35

Eliminated From Playoff Contention

11. Houston Rockets – 38-40
12. Utah Jazz – 29-49
13. Memphis Grizzlies – 27-51
14. Portland Trail Blazers – 21-57
15. San Antonio Spurs – 19-59

* Clinched Playoff Berth

2024 NBA Playoff Picture: Eastern Conference

There are no changes at the top of the Eastern Conference, with the Boston Celtics at No. 1. The Milwaukee Bucks are at No. 2, but a recent four-game losing streak has jeopardized their seeding.

The Orlando Magic are the No. 3 seed via their tiebreaker with the No. 4 New York Knicks.

The most interesting team in the East is the No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers. With Joel Embiid back in the lineup, the 76ers have the talent to reach the Eastern Conference Finals and challenge Boston.

Eastern Conference Standings

  1. Boston Celtics – 62-16*
  2. Milwaukee Bucks – 47-31*
  3. Orlando Magic – 46-32
  4. New York Knicks – 46-32
  5. Cleveland Cavaliers – 46-33
  6. Indiana Pacers – 45-34

Play-In Tournament

7. Philadelphia 76ers – 44-35
8. Miami Heat – 43-35
9. Chicago Bulls – 37-41
10. Atlanta Hawks – 36-42

Eliminated From Playoff Contention

11. Brooklyn Nets – 31-48
12. Toronto Raptors – 25-53
13. Charlotte Hornets – 19-59
14. Washington Wizards – 15-64
15. Detroit Pistons – 13-65

* Clinched Playoff Berth

NBA News and Rumors
