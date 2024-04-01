NBA News and Rumors

When Will 76ers’ Joel Embiid Return To Lineup?

Dan Girolamo
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been out for over two months with a knee injury. When will the reigning MVP return to the lineup?

Good news for 76ers fans. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Embiid’s return is “imminent” and could happen as early as Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Embiid has been out since Jan. 30 after injuring his left meniscus, an injury that required surgery. Embiid has been ramping up to return before the playoffs begin in a few weeks.

If Embiid misses Tuesday’s game, his return is still expected to happen this week. The 76ers play the Miami Heat on Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Philadelphia 7ers Making Playoff Push

As of April 1, the 76ers are 40-35 and eighth in the Eastern Conference. If the season ended today, the 76ers would face the No. 7 Heat in the Play-In Tournament.

When Embiid went down in late January, the 76ers were 29-17 and fifth in the Eastern Conference. Without Embiid, the Sixers have gone 11-18.

Before the injury, Embiid had monster numbers: 35.3 ppg, 11.3 rpb, and 5.7 apg. Had he stayed healthy and played the required 65 games for postseason awards, Embiid had an excellent chance of repeating as MVP.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
