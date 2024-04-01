Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been out for over two months with a knee injury. When will the reigning MVP return to the lineup?

When Will 76ers’ Joel Embiid Return To Lineup?

ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is nearing a return and expected to play this week. The reigning MVP has been out since January 30 with a left meniscus injury. His status for Tuesday vs. OKC is expected later today. pic.twitter.com/Rn4mb6Qizv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 1, 2024

Good news for 76ers fans. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Embiid’s return is “imminent” and could happen as early as Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Embiid has been out since Jan. 30 after injuring his left meniscus, an injury that required surgery. Embiid has been ramping up to return before the playoffs begin in a few weeks.

If Embiid misses Tuesday’s game, his return is still expected to happen this week. The 76ers play the Miami Heat on Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Philadelphia 7ers Making Playoff Push

Reporting on the MVP Joel Embiid’s imminent return to the Sixers lineup with @JayHarrisESPN on ⁦@SportsCenter⁩ pic.twitter.com/8pXwtjk2nN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 1, 2024

As of April 1, the 76ers are 40-35 and eighth in the Eastern Conference. If the season ended today, the 76ers would face the No. 7 Heat in the Play-In Tournament.

When Embiid went down in late January, the 76ers were 29-17 and fifth in the Eastern Conference. Without Embiid, the Sixers have gone 11-18.

Before the injury, Embiid had monster numbers: 35.3 ppg, 11.3 rpb, and 5.7 apg. Had he stayed healthy and played the required 65 games for postseason awards, Embiid had an excellent chance of repeating as MVP.

The East: PHI, MIA, CHI win, stand in 7th, 8th & 9th For more, download the NBA App:

📲 https://t.co/oRfhdB8ZfO pic.twitter.com/YefK3YWvpw — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2024