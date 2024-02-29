NBA News and Rumors

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Injury Status: When Will Star Center Return?

Joel Embiid looks up and stares.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is currently sidelined with a knee injury. Will the reigning MVP return to the 76ers this season, and if so, when will he step on the court?

Embiid spoke with reporters Thursday for the first time since suffering a knee injury over a month ago. Embiid made it clear that he wants to return before the end of the regular season.

“That’s the plan,” Embiid said. “Obviously everything has to go right, as far as getting healthy and being as close as I’m supposed to be. But yeah, that’s the plan.”

Embiid left the 76ers’ 119-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30 after Jonathan Kuminga unintentionally fell on the MVP’s leg during a loose ball scramble. Embiid has not played in a game since that night.

Embiid said there is “no timeline” for a return and that he will see how his body feels.

“I want to be on the floor as much as possible. I only have about 20 years to do this,” Embiid said. “Any chances that I get, I want to be on the floor. . . . I just want to play as much as we can and try and help us.”

Philadelphia 76ers To Stay Out Of Play-In

As of Feb. 29, the 76ers are sixth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 33-25. Since Embiid went down, the 76ers are 4-8.

With Embiid in the lineup, the 76ers are 26-8 and 7-17 when he sits.

Like most of the Eastern Conference, the 76ers are fighting to be one of the top six seeds to avoid the Play-In Tournament.

Before his injury, Embiid was poised to win back-to-back MVPs. Embiid was averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Topics  
76ers NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
