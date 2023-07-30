3 Facts About Newly Retired RB Sony Michel

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced on Saturday that Sony Michel had informed him that he was retiring from the NFL.

Rams’ HC Sean McVay told reporters that RB Sony Michel, New England’s first-round pick in 2018, informed him this morning he has decided to retire from the NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2023



Michel, 28, played five seasons and was a first-round draft pick of the New England Patriots (31st overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Rams recently signed him to a one-year deal after he spent 2022 with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are three facts about Sony Michel.

1. Part Of One Of The Most Successful RB Duos In CFB History

Michel, a Georgia Bulldog, was teammates with Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Sony Michel’s final college TD pic.twitter.com/IHUdePkbaT — College Football Report (@CFBRep) July 30, 2023

The two, both seniors at the time, were among the most prolific running backs in history.

Nick Chubb & Sony Michel have the most combined rushing yards by RB teammates in FBS history pic.twitter.com/PVJRlPZRqi — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 2, 2018

If Alabama did not narrowly defeat Georgia in the National Championship by the score of 26-23, Michel would have been a National Champion in addition to a Super Bowl Champion.

2. Two-Time Super Bowl Champion

Michel won Super Bowls in two of his five NFL seasons.

The first was with the New England Patriots over the Los Angeles Rams in his rookie season.

BREAKING: Former Patriot Sony Michel is retiring from the NFL. Thank you for Super Bowl #6!! You were a monster!!!! pic.twitter.com/5r1wBrIHKa — Savage (@SavageSports_) July 30, 2023

Then, he joined the Los Angles Rams in 2021 and defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in that season’s Super Bowl.

3. High School Track Star

Speed was always Michel’s forte.

He was a high school track star earning Florida District 2A titles in the 100-meter and 200-meter events during his sophomore year.

His winning times were 10.99 seconds and 21.91 seconds, respectively.

That guy that just ran that Rose Bowl winning touchdown ran track in High School. Sony Michel ran a 10.64 in the 100 and 21.91 in the 200 — Reedsburg Track & Field (@beaverrunners) January 2, 2018

His career personal best in the 100-meter event was 10.64 seconds.

Michel’s NFL earnings over five seasons equal approximately $11.3 million.