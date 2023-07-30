NFL News and Rumors

3 Facts About Newly Retired RB Sony Michel

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Sony Michel

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced on Saturday that Sony Michel had informed him that he was retiring from the NFL.


Michel, 28, played five seasons and was a first-round draft pick of the New England Patriots (31st overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Rams recently signed him to a one-year deal after he spent 2022 with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are three facts about Sony Michel.

1. Part Of One Of The Most Successful RB Duos In CFB History

Michel, a Georgia Bulldog, was teammates with Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

The two, both seniors at the time, were among the most prolific running backs in history.

If Alabama did not narrowly defeat Georgia in the National Championship by the score of 26-23, Michel would have been a National Champion in addition to a Super Bowl Champion.

2. Two-Time Super Bowl Champion

Michel won Super Bowls in two of his five NFL seasons.

The first was with the New England Patriots over the Los Angeles Rams in his rookie season.

Then, he joined the Los Angles Rams in 2021 and defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in that season’s Super Bowl.

 

3. High School Track Star

Speed was always Michel’s forte.

He was a high school track star earning Florida District 2A titles in the 100-meter and 200-meter events during his sophomore year.

His winning times were 10.99 seconds and 21.91 seconds, respectively.

His career personal best in the 100-meter event was 10.64 seconds.

Michel’s NFL earnings over five seasons equal approximately $11.3 million.

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Rams
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Jonathan Taylor RB Indianpolis Colts

Colts RB Situation Escalates: Owner Jim Irsay Responds To Jonathan Taylor Trade Request

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18min
NFL News and Rumors
panthers training camp day 1 (1)
NFL 2023: Carolina Panthers’ Training Camp Fight ‘Ho-Hum;’ CB CJ Henderson Fueled By Contract Grudge
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Jalen Hurts Eagles NFC Championship.
The Worst Kept Secret Is Officially Out: Philadelphia Eagles Will Wear Throwback Kelly Green Uniforms In 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws the ball.
19,000 Fans Attend Baltimore Ravens Open Practice On Saturday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Darnell Wright
Chicago Bears Rookie Offensive Tackle Darnell Wright Accidentally Conditioned As A Wide Receiver In Offseason
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Syndication: PackersNews
Green Bay Packers Publicly Wish LB Jonathan Garvin Happy Birthday Three Hours Before Releasing Him
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 28 2023
NFL News and Rumors
california kansas Illinois Sports Betting super bowl
NFL Fans React To T-Shirts Seen At Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top