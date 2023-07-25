NFL News and Rumors

49ers QB Brock Purdy Has Been Cleared To Participate At Training Camp

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers shared great news on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who was injured in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles and ultimately had elbow surgery in mid-March, was cleared to participate in training camp.

Purdy has exceeded all performance timelines in his recovery, and the 49ers made the right call by not putting him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Coach Kyle Shanahan’s plan is to work Purdy two days and give him off on the third, essentially limiting his “pitch count” and enabling him to gain more strength in his elbow without risking overuse out of the gate.

Let The QB Competition Begin

The 2023 San Francisco 49ers QB1 competition is now officially underway.

Purdy, Trey Lance, and Sam Darnold have aspirations of winning the QB1 job.

If Purdy regains his 2022 form, presumably, he would be the favorite to win the job.

Lance is also coming off of a season-ending injury that took him out of action in September 2022.

There were rumors that the 49ers were shopping Lance in the offseason but likely held on to him for multiple reasons including the fact that they traded up to get him in 2021 and to have an insurance policy in case Purdy was not healthy.

Could Lance still be traded?

Anything is possible when it comes to 49ers and quarterbacks.

 

 

49ers
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Arrow to top