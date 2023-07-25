The San Francisco 49ers shared great news on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who was injured in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles and ultimately had elbow surgery in mid-March, was cleared to participate in training camp.

Purdy has exceeded all performance timelines in his recovery, and the 49ers made the right call by not putting him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

The #49ers’ confidence in Brock Purdy’s timeline is rewarded with his clearance to start camp. He avoids the PUP list. https://t.co/BA5R4zicMo — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 25, 2023

Coach Kyle Shanahan’s plan is to work Purdy two days and give him off on the third, essentially limiting his “pitch count” and enabling him to gain more strength in his elbow without risking overuse out of the gate.

Let The QB Competition Begin

The 2023 San Francisco 49ers QB1 competition is now officially underway.

Purdy, Trey Lance, and Sam Darnold have aspirations of winning the QB1 job.

If Purdy regains his 2022 form, presumably, he would be the favorite to win the job.

LET THE QB COMPETITION TRULY BEGIN: Brock Purdy, Trey Lance & Sam Darnold #49ers pic.twitter.com/2IfJtKb49l — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) July 25, 2023

Lance is also coming off of a season-ending injury that took him out of action in September 2022.

There were rumors that the 49ers were shopping Lance in the offseason but likely held on to him for multiple reasons including the fact that they traded up to get him in 2021 and to have an insurance policy in case Purdy was not healthy.

Could Lance still be traded?

Also, I think the 49ers should trade Trey Lance. They just don’t like him for whatever reason. They have their cheap rookie contract starter in Brock Purdy and a similar archetype backup in Sam Darnold. They should just cut their losses on Lance and give him a chance elsewhere. — Tyler (@TylerFFCreator) July 25, 2023

One challenge for the 49ers: Giving all the QBs enough reps. That won’t be an issue tomorrow because Brock Purdy will have the day off. But on days he practices, the difference in reps between the Nos 2 and 3 QBs (Darnold or Lance) will be stark. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) July 25, 2023

Anything is possible when it comes to 49ers and quarterbacks.