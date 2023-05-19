San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is hosting the Logan Bowl, a Madden 23 video game tournament on June 3, 2023.

This is a live bracket-style tournament that will take place online beginning at 10:00 AM PST.

Teaming up with McCaffrey for the charity event are his fellow NFL running backs Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants, Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings, and Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers along with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster of the New England Patriots.

McCaffrey is honoring the memory of Logan Hale who died four days after his 13th birthday on December 30, 2021.

Who Is Logan Hale?

Hale loved football and was a fan of the Carolina Panthers and Christian McCaffrey.

He was a fixture at every home game.

Logan fought hard to overcome cancer and was constantly inspired by McCaffrey’s work ethic on the field.

He also received a 2021 video from McCaffrey encouraging him to “Keep Pounding” which is the Carolina Panthers mantra.

Logan’s mom Kristina said:

“Logan adored Christian for many reasons, but one of the biggest was due to Christian never giving up and always fighting for one more yard. That resonated with Logan and kept him fighting.”

His dream was to start his own foundation to outfit the children’s hospital with gaming consoles so that children dealing with devastating illnesses could find some normalcy in life by connecting with their friends through video games.

Through the Christian McCaffrey Foundation, McCaffrey is working on making Logan’s dream a reality.

The Christian McCaffrey Foundation launched ‘The Logan Project’ to honor Logan Hale. Help @CMC_22 deliver his dream of connecting children in hospitals, through gaming. Visit https://t.co/HbYLJt27LB to donate pic.twitter.com/3JUVafgS8U — NFL (@NFL) July 2, 2022

He is raising funds to provide special gaming consoles that allow these children to connect with athletes they admire.

The Logan Bowl is another fundraising effort to support the Logan Project.

To learn more about the Logan Bowl, check out the Christian McCaffrey Foundation website.

Conclusion

This is a heartwarming story to come out of a terrible tragedy.

McCaffrey was moved when he learned that Logan was buried in his jersey and vowed to help make Logan’s vision a reality.

Video games are often viewed in a negative way, but this is a wonderful use of technology to help sick kids feel better.