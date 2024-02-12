49ers: Three Key Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024

The San Francisco 49ers will enter yet another offseason of disappointment after their heartbreaking overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2024 on Sunday. They have made it to four of the last five NFC Championship Games but have no rings to show for it, and the frustration of coming up short yet again was apparent after the final touchdown was scored.

But in looking at the early odds for next season, the 49ers are one of the favorites to be back in the big game. That is thanks in large part to their financial situation, as they have essentially all of their big-time contributors locked up through at least the end of 2024.

Which Players From The 2023 49ers Will Be NFL Free Agents?

Heartbreak for the 49ers pic.twitter.com/5L6e9WOYAG — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Which guys on the 2023 roster have expiring contracts this off-season? Here are three players from the 49ers who are set to become free agents in the spring:

Sam Darnold – QB

It may seem like long ago, but the quarterback position at for the 49ers was anything but solidified coming into the 2023 season. But Brock Purdy will be the guy going forward, and the team will be likely be in the market for a new backup quarterback for the 2024 season.

This year’s backup was Sam Darnold, who saw limited playing time thanks to Purdy’s success. He was brought in on just a one-year deal worth $4.5 million, and will be set to become a free agent this off-season. It is unclear if he will return to San Francisco, but Darnold believes that he has plenty left in the tank and could be looking for a team with more opportunity to nab some playing time.

Darnold completed 28 of his 46 passes for 297 yards this season, and added two touchdowns and one interception.

Chase Young – DE

Young was acquired by the 49ers at the trade deadline in order to bolster their pass rush. His impact was minimal, as he notched 2.5 sacks and 10 total tackles in 9 appearances for San Francisco, and his effort came into question during the team’s Super Bowl run.

It is unlikely that the 49ers will look to bring Young back. He is still just 24 years old after being a highly-touted prospect out of college, but injuries have heavily effected his early career, and it is unclear how much interest he’ll garner on the open market.

Jauan Jennings – WR

Jennings had a case for the Super Bowl MVP award had the 49ers been victorious. His 4 catches for 42 yards didn’t jump off of the stat sheet, but he was responsible for both touchdowns that the team scored in the game, one catching and one throwing.

His performance could help his case for a nice contract this coming off-season. The 49ers have many of their skill position players locked into contracts that are secure beyond this year, and they have another year before Brandon Aiyuk’s contract expires. The one scheduled for free agency this year is Jauan Jennings, who has spent his first three NFL seasons with San Francisco. He doesn’t play a huge role in the team’s offensive scheme, but he finished the 2023 regular season with 265 yards and a touchdown.

Jennings is a big-body receiver who should be one of the second or third tier wideouts that will be available on the open market this year.