The Los Angeles Chargers have their man. Jim Harbaugh is the newly appointed head coach of the LA Chargers. A former NFL quarterback and accomplished coach, Harbaugh brings a wealth of experience to the Chargers. Here, we’ll take a look at that experience as we explore Harbaugh’s NFL past, including his playing days and coaching career.

ladies and gentlemen, we got him. we’ve agreed to terms with Jim Harbaugh to be our head coach » https://t.co/cM4NZTOqKE pic.twitter.com/PTauQDWDVb — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 25, 2024

Jim Harbaugh, celebrated for his coaching acumen, has taken the reins as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. This move follows a successful (and controversial) tenure at the University of Michigan, where he led the team to a national championship.

Harbaugh’s return to the NFL, where he previously coached the San Francisco 49ers, marks a significant shift in his career. But he started out in the NFL as a quarterback. Let’s take a closer look at Jim Harbaugh’s NFL experience.

Jim Harbaugh’s NFL Playing Days

Chicago Bears (1987–1993)

Indianapolis Colts (1994–1997)

Baltimore Ravens (1998)

San Diego Chargers (1999–2000)

Jim Harbaugh’s NFL playing career spanned over a decade, during which he showcased his skills as a robust quarterback. Starting with the Chicago Bears and culminating with the San Diego Chargers, Harbaugh earned the nickname “Captain Comeback” for his late-game heroics.

His peak came during his time with the Indianapolis Colts, when in 1995, he led them to the AFC Championship Game and was a Pro Bowl selection. Harbaugh was known for his competitive spirit and ability to make crucial plays, both as a traditional pocket passer and with his mobility.

Harbaugh has a 66-74 record as a quarterback. He threw for 26,288 yards, 129 TDs, and 117 INTs.

Jim Harbaugh’s NFL Coaching Experience

San Francisco 49ers (2011–2014)

Jim Harbaugh’s NFL coaching career, though shorter than his playing career, was marked by remarkable success. His most significant tenure was with the San Francisco 49ers.

Harbaugh transformed the 49ers, leading them to three consecutive NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance in the 2012 season.

His coaching philosophy, characterized by intensity, discipline, and a focus on a power-running offense, revitalized the team. Harbaugh’s impact on the 49ers established him as a formidable NFL coach, setting the stage for his new chapter with the Los Angeles Chargers.